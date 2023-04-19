Advanced search
MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(MRIN)
04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
0.8400 USD   -2.33%
04:31pMarin Software Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
04/06Introducing Marinone Scripts : Transforming Digital Marketing with Advanced Automation
BU
02/23Marin Software : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Marin Software Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

04/19/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The company also announced it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. This conference call may include forward-looking statements.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 954-0684 from the United States or +1 (212) 231-2929 internationally with conference ID 22026664, and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1609434&tp_key=f0beb41e28.

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 11, 2023, a recorded replay will be available on the company’s website, and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or +1 (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 22026664.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 24,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 14,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,40x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Lien Chairman
Robert Bertz Chief Financial Officer
Wister Walcott Executive Vice President-Product & Technology
Donald P. Hutchison Independent Director
L. Gordon Crovitz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED-14.00%15
ORACLE CORPORATION16.94%260 450
SAP SE21.09%149 371
SERVICENOW, INC.22.59%96 978
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.17%41 225
HUBSPOT, INC.44.25%20 485
