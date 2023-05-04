Marin Software Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results 05/04/2023 | 04:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. “Marketing faces increasing complexity and the only way to excel is with automation,” said Chris Lien, Marin Software’s Chairman and CEO. “The new Scripts tools complement our powerful no-code solutions to give advertisers a competitive edge.” First Quarter 2023 Product Highlights: Introduced MarinOne Scripts, enabling users to leverage the power of Python to create customized solutions for reporting, management, and optimization to boost performance and save time. With Scripts, advertisers can change an object’s status, set campaign budgets, set bids, tag dimensions, and much more.

Launched MarinConnect, a reporting-focused solution for advertisers looking to collect their performance marketing data from a variety of sources and send to data warehouses, BI Tools, and spreadsheets.

Added support for Google Analytics 4 in order to prepare for the upcoming migration away from Universal Analytics.

Introduced Priority Campaigns to Budget Optimizer, allowing advertisers to allocate fixed budgets to specific campaigns, making it easier to prioritize spend for specific initiatives like Branded campaigns.

Launched Find and Replace for Ads, giving advertisers another tool to edit ads at scale across accounts. This functionality can save time and effort when adjusting seasonal or promotional messaging on large campaigns or ads with many different assets, such as RSAs.

Added the Copy tool to MarinOne, giving users the ability to copy objects, including campaigns, groups, keywords, and placements.

Simplified audience targeting on Meta campaigns with customizable Interest Clusters that allow advertisers to reuse groups of Interests across Ad Sets and Campaigns.

Added Impression Share and Impression Rank data for Amazon Campaigns, allowing advertisers to optimize based on these share of voice metrics.

Added the ability to white label MarinOne, enabling customers to upload their own logo for improved client or management reporting.

Enhanced URL builder to work across publishers and enhanced customer parameters to simplify and reduce errors in URL tagging.

Expanded charting options to include stacked bar charts. Stacked bar charts allow users to stack metrics to see how allocations across objects have changed over time.

Streamlined View Builder to show only the columns relevant to the publishers that have been linked to a specific account. First Quarter 2023 Financial Updates: Net revenues totaled $4.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11% when compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP loss from operations was ($6.0) million, resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (130%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of ($5.3) million and a GAAP operating margin of (103%) for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was ($5.0) million, resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of (109%), as compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of ($4.3) million and a non-GAAP operating margin of (84%) for the first quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were $23.7 million in the aggregate at March 31, 2023. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Financial Outlook: Marin is providing guidance for its second quarter of 2023 as follows: Forward-Looking Guidance In millions Range of Estimate From To Three Months Ending June 30, 2023 Revenues, net $ 4.0 $ 4.3 Non-GAAP loss from operations (5.6 ) (5.3 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software, impairment of long-lived assets, capitalization of internally developed software, non-recurring costs associated with restructurings, and certain professional fees that the Company has incurred in responding to third-party subpoenas that the Company has received related to governmental investigations of Google and Facebook. Additionally, the Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP loss from operations, due to variability between revenues and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation. The GAAP loss from operations includes stock-based compensation expense, which is affected by hiring and retention needs, as well as the future price of Marin’s stock. As a result, a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures cannot be made without unreasonable effort. Quarterly Results Conference Call Marin Software will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and its outlook for the future. To access the call, please dial (800) 954-0684 in the United States or (212) 231-2929 internationally with reference to conference ID 22026664. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1609434&tp_key=f0beb41e28. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2023, a recorded replay will be available on the Company’s website at http://investor.marinsoftware.com/ and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with the recording access code 22026664. About Marin Software Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to integrate, align, and amplify their digital advertising spend across the web and mobile devices. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Marin uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Marin uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance. Marin believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures that Marin uses may differ from measures that other companies may use. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP expenses, measures and net loss per share. Marin defines non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, non-cash expenses related to debt agreements, capitalization of internally developed software, CARES Act employee retention credit, non-recurring costs associated with restructurings, and certain professional fees that the Company has incurred in responding to third-party subpoenas that the Company has received related to governmental investigations of Google and Facebook. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA. Marin defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, capitalization of internally developed software, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, benefit from or provision for income taxes, CARES Act employee retention credit, other income, net, non-recurring costs associated with restructurings, and certain professional fees that the Company has incurred in responding to third-party subpoenas that the Company has received related to governmental investigations of Google and Facebook. These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that Marin believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Marin’s business, impact of investments in product and technology on future operating results, the increasing complexity in marketing, progress on product development efforts, product capabilities, advertiser and customer behavior, and future financial results, including its outlook for the second quarter of 2023. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to the amount of digital advertising spend managed by our customers using our products; the extent of customer acceptance, adoption and usage of our MarinOne platform; the productivity of our personnel and other aspects of our business; our ability to maintain or grow sales to new and existing customers; any adverse changes in our relationships with and access to publishers and advertising agencies and strategic business partners, including any adverse changes in our revenue sharing agreement with Google; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to manage expenses; the success of any investments that we may make in our engineering and sales and marketing teams; any lingering effects of the global outbreak of COVID-19 on demand for our products and services; our ability to retain and attract qualified management, technical and sales and marketing personnel; any delays in the release of updates to our product platform or new features or delays in customer deployment of any such updates or features; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, entry of new competitors and new applications; quarterly fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors; inability to adequately forecast our future revenues, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows or other financial metrics; delays, reductions or slower growth in the amount spent on online and mobile advertising and the development of the market for cloud-based software; progress in our efforts to update our software platform; our ability to maintain or expand sales of our solutions in channels other than search advertising; any slow-down in the search advertising market generally; any shift in customer digital advertising budgets from search to segments in which we are not as deeply penetrated; the development of the market for digital advertising; our ability to provide high-quality technical support to our customers; material defects in our platform including those resulting from any updates we introduce to our platform, service interruptions at our single third-party data center or breaches in our security measures; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage risks associated with international operations; the impact of fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly an increase in the value of the dollar; near term changes in sales of our software services or spend under management may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription business model; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq; and adverse changes in general economic or market conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, recent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which we may file from time to time, and all of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any of these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Marin’s expectations as of May 4, 2023. Marin assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release. Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (On a GAAP basis) March 31, December 31, (Unaudited; in thousands, except par value) 2023 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,716 $ 27,957 Accounts receivable, net 4,054 4,521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,653 2,016 Total current assets 29,423 34,494 Property and equipment, net 3,398 3,213 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 3,606 3,844 Other non-current assets 567 533 Total assets $ 36,994 $ 42,084 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,208 $ 1,011 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,178 3,513 Operating lease liabilities 1,749 1,645 Total current liabilities 6,135 6,169 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,857 2,199 Other long-term liabilities 1,017 1,002 Total liabilities 9,009 9,370 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 357,055 355,996 Accumulated deficit (328,117 ) (322,334 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (970 ) (965 ) Total stockholders’ equity 27,985 32,714 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 36,994 $ 42,084 Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (On a GAAP basis) Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 4,583 $ 5,161 Cost of revenues 3,240 3,328 Gross profit 1,343 1,833 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 2,025 1,787 Research and development 2,942 2,917 General and administrative 2,336 2,469 Total operating expenses 7,303 7,173 Loss from operations (5,960 ) (5,340 ) Other income, net 225 3,402 Loss before income taxes (5,735 ) (1,938 ) Provision for income taxes 48 61 Net loss $ (5,783 ) $ (1,999 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 17,235 15,537 Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (On a GAAP basis) Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (5,783 ) $ (1,999 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation 11 179 Amortization of internally developed software 419 542 Amortization of deferred costs to obtain and fulfill contracts 94 83 Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan — (3,117 ) Interest expense — 3 Loss on disposals of property and equipment and right-of-use assets — 1 Unrealized foreign currency losses 4 26 Stock-based compensation related to equity awards 1,032 857 Provision for bad debts (279 ) 20 Net change in operating leases — (134 ) Deferred income tax benefits — (83 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 734 291 Prepaid expenses and other assets 232 616 Accounts payable 194 (238 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (350 ) (1,629 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,692 ) (4,582 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment — (12 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (579 ) (486 ) Net cash used in investing activities (579 ) (498 ) Financing activities: Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan — (203 ) Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (10 ) (12 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan, net 18 21 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8 (194 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 22 (27 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,241 ) (5,301 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 27,957 47,057 End of the period $ 23,716 $ 41,756 Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 Sales and Marketing (GAAP) $ 1,787 $ 1,588 $ 1,660 $ 1,962 $ 6,997 $ 2,025 Less Stock-based compensation (175 ) (157 ) (99 ) (165 ) (596 ) (165 ) Less Restructuring related expenses — — — — — — Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP) $ 1,612 $ 1,431 $ 1,561 $ 1,797 $ 6,401 $ 1,860 Research and Development (GAAP) $ 2,917 $ 2,980 $ 3,034 $ 2,901 $ 11,832 $ 2,942 Less Stock-based compensation (224 ) (213 ) (303 ) (256 ) (996 ) (270 ) Less Restructuring related expenses (36 ) (59 ) (76 ) — (171 ) — Plus Capitalization of internally developed software 512 408 449 397 1,766 579 Research and Development (Non-GAAP) $ 3,169 $ 3,116 $ 3,104 $ 3,042 $ 12,431 $ 3,251 General and Administrative (GAAP) $ 2,469 $ 2,545 $ 2,923 $ 2,459 $ 10,396 $ 2,336 Less Stock-based compensation (334 ) (340 ) (405 ) (403 ) (1,482 ) (473 ) Less Restructuring related expenses — — (78 ) — (78 ) — Less Third-party subpoena-related expenses (72 ) (99 ) (198 ) (72 ) (441 ) (84 ) General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 2,063 $ 2,106 $ 2,242 $ 1,984 $ 8,395 $ 1,779 Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 1,833 $ 1,517 $ 1,796 $ 2,078 $ 7,224 $ 1,343 Plus Stock-based compensation 124 90 148 119 481 124 Plus Amortization of internally developed software 542 431 419 418 1,810 419 Plus Restructuring related expenses 17 — — — 17 — Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 2,516 $ 2,038 $ 2,363 $ 2,615 $ 9,532 $ 1,886 Operating Loss (GAAP) $ (5,340 ) $ (5,596 ) $ (5,821 ) $ (5,244 ) $ (22,001 ) $ (5,960 ) Plus Stock-based compensation 857 800 955 943 3,555 1,032 Plus Amortization of internally developed software 542 431 419 418 1,810 419 Plus Restructuring related expenses 53 59 154 — 266 — Less Capitalization of internally developed software (512 ) (408 ) (449 ) (397 ) (1,766 ) (579 ) Plus Third-party subpoena-related expenses 72 99 198 72 441 84 Operating Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (4,328 ) $ (4,615 ) $ (4,544 ) $ (4,208 ) $ (17,695 ) $ (5,004 ) Net Loss (GAAP) $ (1,999 ) $ (5,374 ) $ (5,736 ) $ (5,118 ) $ (18,227 ) $ (5,783 ) Plus Stock-based compensation 857 800 955 943 3,555 1,032 Plus Amortization of internally developed software 542 431 419 418 1,810 419 Plus Restructuring related expenses 53 59 154 — 266 — Less Capitalization of internally developed software (512 ) (408 ) (449 ) (397 ) (1,766 ) (579 ) Plus Third-party subpoena-related expenses 72 99 198 72 441 84 Less Forgiveness and repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan (3,320 ) — — — (3,320 ) — Net Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (4,307 ) $ (4,393 ) $ (4,459 ) $ (4,082 ) $ (17,241 ) $ (4,827 ) Marin Software Incorporated Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 Net Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (4,307 ) $ (4,393 ) $ (4,459 ) $ (4,082 ) $ (17,241 ) $ (4,827 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 15,537 15,651 16,030 16,337 15,891 17,235 Non-GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (0.28 ) Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 Net Loss $ (1,999 ) $ (5,374 ) $ (5,736 ) $ (5,118 ) $ (18,227 ) $ (5,783 ) Depreciation 179 199 57 12 447 11 Amortization of internally developed software 542 431 419 418 1,810 419 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 61 75 105 64 305 48 Stock-based compensation 857 800 955 943 3,555 1,032 Capitalization of internally developed software (512 ) (408 ) (449 ) (397 ) (1,766 ) (579 ) Restructuring related expenses 53 59 154 — 266 — Other income, net (3,402 ) (297 ) (190 ) (190 ) (4,079 ) (225 ) Third-party subpoena-related expenses 72 99 198 72 441 84 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,149 ) $ (4,416 ) $ (4,487 ) $ (4,196 ) $ (17,248 ) $ (4,993 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005192/en/

