Marin Software Incorporated : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Marin Software Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results San Francisco, CA (August 4, 2022) - Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "Having the right automation and optimization tools is increasingly important for advertisers to outperform the competition," said Chris Lien, Marin Software's Chairman and CEO. "This quarter, we expanding our industry-leading automation tools with improvements to our Rules Engine and Dynamic Actions."

Second Quarter 2022 Product Highlights: Recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022 , and cited as "best in class" for B2B search and social advertising. Achieved verified partner status from Amazon Ads with our team of specialists that are certified in Amazon Ads topics. Being part of the Partner Network enables Marin to further develop our Amazon Ads capabilities and engage more deeply with Amazon Advertising with access to select beta programs and tailored training on campaign strategies and new product releases. Upgraded our support for Google's newest campaign formats, including Performance Max, Universal App, Discovery, and Video (YouTube) Campaigns. We also launched support for Yahoo! Japan Responsive Ads for Search (RAS). Completed the rollout of MarinOne Bidding, unlocking better performance and improved accuracy with dynamic clustering and improved intraday optimizations for all customers. Introduced MarinOne support for ad scheduling (dayparting) via multi-edit, allowing advertisers to improve the performance of their ads by adjusting when they are (and are not) shown. Significantly improved our Dimensions aggregation tools by introducing campaign-level rollup views, view Dimension over time, and the ability to segment Dimension data by device, match type, and publisher. These changes further reduce the need for offline data analysis. Introduced two new Insights, including RSA Coverage, which identifies groups without any Responsive Search Ads, and First Page Minimum Bid, which identifies objects performing below the Bid Strategy efficiency goal and whose bids are artificially raised to publisher first-page minimum bids. Made it easier to amplify organic posts by adding the ability to duplicate Message Booster rules. Launched the Social Rules Engine to help automate key workflows. With the Rules Engines, users can set triggers based on any aspect of campaign performance that will adjust bid, status, messaging, and more. Enhanced our Dynamic Actions automation features to allow changes to additional objects, including Project Targets and Dynamic Targets based on internal or external data signals. Streamlined the onboarding of new users, allowing advertisers to get new hires up and running on MarinOne more quickly and efficiently. Introduced chat functionality directly in MarinOne, so it is possible for customers to reach our customer support team and ask for help without ever having to navigate away from their own account. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Updates: Net revenues totaled $4.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 23% when compared to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP loss from operations was ($5.6) million, resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (119%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of ($3.0) million and a GAAP operating margin of (49%) for the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was ($4.6) million, resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of (98%), as compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of ($2.8) million and a non-GAAP operating margin of (46%) for the second quarter of 2021. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Financial Outlook: Marin is providing guidance for its third quarter of 2022 as follows: Forward-Looking Guidance In millions Range of Estimate From To Three Months Ending September 30, 2022 Revenues, net $ 4.5 $ 5.0 Non-GAAP loss from operations (4.9 ) (4.5 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software, impairment of long-lived assets, capitalization of internally developed software, non-recurring costs associated with restructurings, and certain professional fees that the Company has incurred in responding to third-party subpoenas that the Company has received related to governmental investigations of Google and Facebook. Additionally, the Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP loss from operations, due to variability between revenues and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation. The GAAP loss from operations includes stock-based compensation expense, which is affected by hiring and retention needs, as well as the future price of Marin's stock. As a result, a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures cannot be made without unreasonable effort. Quarterly Results Conference Call Marin Software will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and its outlook for the future. To access the call, please dial (877) 256-3669 in the United States or (201) 231-2913 internationally with reference to conference ID 22019624. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1559041&tp_key=3bf131ecde. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2022, a recorded replay will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.marinsoftware.com/ and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with the recording access code 22019624. About Marin Software Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to integrate, align, and amplify their digital advertising spend across the web and mobile devices. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Marin uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Marin uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance. Marin believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures that Marin uses may differ from measures that other companies may use. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP expenses, measures and net loss per share. Marin defines non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, non-cash expenses related to debt agreements, capitalization of internally developed software, CARES Act employee retention credit, non-recurring costs associated with restructurings, and certain professional fees that the Company has incurred in responding to third-party subpoenas that the Company has received related to governmental investigations of Google and Facebook. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA. Marin defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, capitalization of internally developed software, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, benefit from or provision for income taxes, CARES Act employee retention credit, other income, net, non-recurring costs associated with restructurings, and certain professional fees that the Company has incurred in responding to third-party subpoenas that the Company has received related to governmental investigations of Google and Facebook. These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that Marin believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Marin's business, impact of investments in product and technology on future operating results, progress on product development efforts, product capabilities, advertiser and customer behavior, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and future financial results, including its outlook for the third quarter of 2022. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to any lingering effects of the global outbreak of COVID-19 on demand for our products and services; the amount of digital advertising spend managed by our customers using our products; the extent of customer acceptance and adoption of our MarinOne platform; the productivity of our personnel and other aspects of our business; our ability to maintain or grow sales to new and existing customers; any adverse changes in our relationships with and access to publishers and advertising agencies and strategic business partners, including any adverse changes in our revenue sharing agreement with Google; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to manage expenses; the success of any increased investments that we may make in our engineering and sales and marketing teams; our ability to retain and attract qualified management, technical and sales and marketing personnel; any delays in the release of updates to our product platform or new features or delays in customer deployment of any such updates or features; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, entry of new competitors and new applications; quarterly fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors; inability to adequately forecast our future revenues, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows or other financial metrics; delays, reductions or slower growth in the amount spent on online and mobile advertising and the development of the market for cloud-based software; progress in our efforts to update our software platform; level of usage and advertising spend managed on our platform; our ability to maintain or expand sales of our solutions in channels other than search advertising; any slow-down in the search advertising market generally; any shift in customer digital advertising budgets from search to segments in which we are not as deeply penetrated; the development of the market for digital advertising; acceptance and continued usage of our platform and services by customers and our ability to provide high-quality technical support to our customers; material defects in our platform including those resulting from any updates we introduce to our platform, service interruptions at our single third-party data center or breaches in our security measures; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage risks associated with international operations; the impact of fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly an increase in the value of the dollar; near term changes in sales of our software services or spend under management may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription business model; and adverse changes in general economic or market conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, recent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which we may file from time to time, and all of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Marin's expectations as of August 4, 2022. Marin assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release. Investor Relations, Marin Software ir@marinsoftware.com Media Contact Wesley MacLaggan Marketing, Marin Software (415) 399-2580 press@marinsoftware.com Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (On a GAAP basis) June 30, December 31, (Unaudited; in thousands, except par value) 2022 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,267 $ 46,842 Restricted cash 215 215 Accounts receivable, net 3,988 4,633 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,433 2,324 Total current assets 42,903 54,014 Property and equipment, net 3,228 3,622 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 4,843 1,660 Other non-current assets 591 535 Total assets $ 51,565 $ 59,831 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 718 $ 975 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,392 6,176 Note payable, current - 2,226 Operating lease liabilities 1,861 2,006 Total current liabilities 6,971 11,383 Note payable, net of current - 1,094 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,034 - Other long-term liabilities 1,009 1,096 Total liabilities 11,014 13,573 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 16 15 Additional paid-in capital 353,018 351,394 Accumulated deficit (311,480 ) (304,107 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,003 ) (1,044 ) Total stockholders' equity 40,551 46,258 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,565 $ 59,831 Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (On a GAAP basis) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 4,720 $ 6,094 $ 9,881 $ 12,402 Cost of revenues 3,203 3,175 6,531 6,416 Gross profit 1,517 2,919 3,350 5,986 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,588 1,268 3,375 2,514 Research and development 2,980 2,667 5,897 5,066 General and administrative 2,545 1,995 5,014 3,864 Total operating expenses 7,113 5,930 14,286 11,444 Loss from operations (5,596 ) (3,011 ) (10,936 ) (5,458 ) Other income, net 297 221 3,699 548 Loss before income taxes (5,299 ) (2,790 ) (7,237 ) (4,910 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 75 (289 ) 136 (197 ) Net loss $ (5,374 ) $ (2,501 ) $ (7,373 ) $ (4,713 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 15,651 11,034 15,594 10,669 Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (On a GAAP basis) Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (7,373 ) $ (4,713 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation 378 463 Amortization of internally developed software 973 1,220 Amortization of deferred costs to obtain and fulfill contracts 171 268 Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan (3,117 ) - Interest expense - 6 Loss on disposals of property and equipment and right-of-use assets - 32 Unrealized foreign currency losses 82 32 Stock-based compensation related to equity awards 1,657 641 Provision for bad debts (63 ) (51 ) Net change in operating leases (294 ) (252 ) Deferred income tax benefits (77 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 727 724 Prepaid expenses and other assets 748 607 Accounts payable (253 ) (330 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,851 ) (1,424 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,292 ) (2,777 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (13 ) (6 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (894 ) (632 ) Net cash used in investing activities (907 ) (638 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common shares through at-the-market offering, net of offering costs - 3,120 Payment of principal on finance lease liabilities - (15 ) Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan (203 ) - Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (95 ) (120 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan, net 19 15 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (279 ) 3,000 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (97 ) (28 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,575 ) (443 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 47,057 14,820 End of the period $ 37,482 $ 14,377 Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 Sales and Marketing (GAAP) $ 1,246 $ 1,268 $ 1,266 $ 1,702 $ 5,482 $ 1,787 $ 1,588 Less Stock-based compensation (66 ) (70 ) (122 ) (150 ) (408 ) (175 ) (157 ) Less Restructuring related expenses 2 - - (136 ) (134 ) - - Plus CARES Act employee retention credit 42 42 60 - 144 - - Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP) $ 1,224 $ 1,240 $ 1,204 $ 1,416 $ 5,084 $ 1,612 $ 1,431 Research and Development (GAAP) $ 2,399 $ 2,667 $ 2,677 $ 3,045 $ 10,788 $ 2,917 $ 2,980 Less Stock-based compensation (98 ) (133 ) (159 ) (204 ) (594 ) (224 ) (213 ) Less Restructuring related expenses (2 ) - - - (2 ) (36 ) (59 ) Plus CARES Act employee retention credit 252 238 245 - 735 - - Plus Capitalization of internally developed software 434 238 362 343 1,377 512 408 Research and Development (Non-GAAP) $ 2,985 $ 3,010 $ 3,125 $ 3,184 $ 12,304 $ 3,169 $ 3,116 General and Administrative (GAAP) $ 1,869 $ 1,995 $ 2,312 $ 3,151 $ 9,327 $ 2,469 $ 2,545 Less Stock-based compensation (63 ) (130 ) (248 ) (287 ) (728 ) (334 ) (340 ) Less Restructuring related expenses (2 ) - - - (2 ) - - Plus CARES Act employee retention credit 70 66 67 - 203 - - Less Third-party subpoena-related expenses - - (87 ) (405 ) (492 ) (72 ) (99 ) General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 1,874 $ 1,931 $ 2,044 $ 2,459 $ 8,308 $ 2,063 $ 2,106 Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 3,067 $ 2,919 $ 2,980 $ 2,569 $ 11,535 $ 1,833 $ 1,517 Plus Stock-based compensation 35 46 103 107 291 124 90 Plus Amortization of internally developed software 624 596 586 550 2,356 542 431 Plus Restructuring related expenses 1 - - 42 43 17 - Less CARES Act employee retention credit (175 ) (179 ) (174 ) - (528 ) - - Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 3,552 $ 3,382 $ 3,495 $ 3,268 $ 13,697 $ 2,516 $ 2,038 Operating Loss (GAAP) $ (2,447 ) $ (3,011 ) $ (3,275 ) $ (5,329 ) $ (14,062 ) $ (5,340 ) $ (5,596 ) Plus Stock-based compensation 262 379 632 748 2,021 857 800 Plus Amortization of internally developed software 624 596 586 550 2,356 542 431 Plus Restructuring related expenses 3 - - 178 181 53 59 Less CARES Act employee retention credit (539 ) (525 ) (546 ) - (1,610 ) - - Less Capitalization of internally developed software (434 ) (238 ) (362 ) (343 ) (1,377 ) (512 ) (408 ) Plus Third-party subpoena-related expenses - - 87 405 492 72 99 Operating Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (2,531 ) $ (2,799 ) $ (2,878 ) $ (3,791 ) $ (11,999 ) $ (4,328 ) $ (4,615 ) Net Loss (GAAP) $ (2,212 ) $ (2,501 ) $ (3,130 ) $ (5,101 ) $ (12,944 ) $ (1,999 ) $ (5,374 ) Plus Stock-based compensation 262 379 632 748 2,021 857 800 Plus Amortization of internally developed software 624 596 586 550 2,356 542 431 Plus Restructuring related expenses 3 - - 178 181 53 59 Less CARES Act employee retention credit (539 ) (525 ) (546 ) - (1,610 ) - - Less Capitalization of internally developed software (434 ) (238 ) (362 ) (343 ) (1,377 ) (512 ) (408 ) Plus Third-party subpoena-related expenses - - 87 405 492 72 99 Less Forgiveness and repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan - - - - - (3,320 ) - Net Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (2,296 ) $ (2,289 ) $ (2,733 ) $ (3,563 ) $ (10,881 ) $ (4,307 ) $ (4,393 ) Marin Software Incorporated Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 Net Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (2,296 ) $ (2,289 ) $ (2,733 ) $ (3,563 ) $ (10,881 ) $ (4,307 ) $ (4,393 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 10,300 11,034 14,500 15,513 12,846 15,537 15,651 Non-GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.28 ) Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 Net Loss $ (2,212 ) $ (2,501 ) $ (3,130 ) $ (5,101 ) $ (12,944 ) $ (1,999 ) $ (5,374 ) Depreciation 240 223 207 181 851 179 199 Amortization of internally developed software 624 596 586 550 2,356 542 431 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 92 (289 ) 153 (90 ) (134 ) 61 75 Stock-based compensation 262 379 632 748 2,021 857 800 CARES Act employee retention credit (539 ) (525 ) (546 ) - (1,610 ) - - Capitalization of internally developed software (434 ) (238 ) (362 ) (343 ) (1,377 ) (512 ) (408 ) Restructuring related expenses 3 - - 178 181 53 59 Other income, net (327 ) (221 ) (298 ) (138 ) (984 ) (3,402 ) (297 ) Third-party subpoena-related expenses - - 87 405 492 72 99 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,291 ) $ (2,576 ) $ (2,671 ) $ (3,610 ) $ (11,148 ) $ (4,149 ) $ (4,416 ) Attachments Original Link

