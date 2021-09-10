Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marin Software Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRIN   US56804T2050

MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(MRIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marin Software Incorporated : Get Ready for the Holiday Season with Instacart, Criteo and Marin

09/10/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Get Ready for the Holiday Season with Instacart, Criteo and Marin

By Amandine PellatonSeptember 10th, 2021

Did you know that 2 out of 3 online product searches start on retailers' sites? Are you reaching high-intent shoppers at the point of sale?

Brands now have the unique opportunity to promote their products directly on leading retailer websites and apps. Don't miss our upcoming webinar on Thursday, September 23rd | 10am PT - 1pm ET for a chance to listen to a panel of industry expertsshed light on how to expand your eCommerce advertising reach this holiday season.

We'll be joined by three fantastic panelists:

  • Morgan O'Hara, Director, Brand Partnerships at Instacart
  • Michael Greene, VP, Growth Portfolio at Criteo
  • Jeremy Brown, Customer Success Manager at Marin Software

In this panel, our three experts will discuss and debate:

  • Tips for advertisers getting started with Retail Media
  • What types of products is Retail Media most effective for
  • How can Retail Media complement your cross-channel ad spend with search, social and other eCommerce
  • Will consumer privacy concerns have a negative effect on retail media as well
  • What are some things you can do to prepare for Retail Media campaigns for the upcoming holiday season

This webinar is a 'must-attend' for every digital marketer interested in Retail Media, Sign-up now!

Disclaimer

Marin Software Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 20:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
04:02pMARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Get Ready for the Holiday Season with Instacart, C..
PU
08/20SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Ride 'Buy The Dip' Support to Outsized Gains
MT
08/20SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Leading Rebound in Friday Markets
MT
08/20MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : to Offer Up to $50 Million Common Shares
MT
08/20Wall Street Sees Cautiously Mixed Open; Rising COVID Cases, Stimulus Outlook ..
MT
08/20SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Friday
MT
08/20Top Premarket Gainers
MT
08/20MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Unveils Integration With Criteo Commerce Media Pla..
MT
08/19MARIN SOFTWARE : Integrates with Criteo's Commerce Media Platform to Expand eCom..
PR
08/19MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Criteo's Commerce Media Platform Available in Mari..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94,0 M 94,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Marin Software Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Lien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Bertz Chief Financial Officer
Wister Walcott Executive Vice President-Product & Technology
Donald P. Hutchison Independent Director
L. Gordon Crovitz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED200.99%94
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.18.02%255 264
CLOUDFLARE, INC.68.43%39 988
DYNATRACE, INC.63.25%20 082
SINCH AB42.50%16 128
ANAPLAN, INC.-8.04%9 658