Marin Software Incorporated : Statement on Log4j Vulnerability

By Wesley MacLagganDecember 18th, 2021

You may have seen news recently about a security flaw in a common software library called Log4j that could affect large portions of the internet. Also known as CVE-2021-44228, the vulnerability is specific to Java-based services. A successful attack could potentially allow an attacker to access host data and resources.

At Marin Software, the privacy and integrity of our customer's data is a top priority. Marin has evaluated its primary external services and preliminarily determined there is limited vulnerability, if any, to the log4j issue.

MarinOne, Marin Enterprise, Marin Social, Marin Go, and Marin Labs: Internet-facing services are non-Java.

BI Connect: all components have been upgraded to remediate against the vulnerability.

Marin Tracker: runs "outside the firewall" and communicates via asynchronous file transfer using a non-Java mechanism.

Marin hardware, OS, and network infrastructure: confirmed cleared of vulnerability per vendor statements.

Because of the evolving nature of the threat and the high volume of potential attacks at this time, Marin will continue to investigate these services as well as secondary / internal services. For publisher remediation status, customers should contact those publishers directly. We expect to publish a further update the week of 20th December, 2021.