Marin Software Incorporated : adds Support for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions

MarinOne's powerful optimization tools deliver performance for LinkedIn advertisers

San Francisco (January 12, 2022)



Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, has added the ability to manage LinkedIn Marketing Solutions campaigns to its flagship MarinOne platform. The MarinOne integration with LinkedIn's Campaign Management and Reporting & ROI APIs gives advertisers better insights and improves the performance of their LinkedIn campaigns through machine learning and automation.



With nearly 800 million professionals and 4 out of 5 members driving business decisions based on information they find on the platform, LinkedIn is an important lead generation destination for B2B marketers and others with longer sales cycles.



The self-serve MarinOne platform unifies industry leading optimization tools with flexible reporting to help advertisers maximize the impact and reach of their Linkedin marketing investment.



Blast Analytics, an innovative agency helping advertisers with LinkedIn campaigns, has been testing MarinOne's bid optimization solution.



"Marin Software continues to innovate and improve its technology to drive better performance for our clients," said Brian Lange, Senior Marketing Manager at Blast Analytics. "The MarinOne solution has saved us time reporting on our LinkedIn campaigns and also provided a significant performance uplift leveraging its bidding technology."



MarinOne serves as a hub that links marketing activity with true business impact from an advertiser's CRM, allowing optimization to revenue, not just form fills.



"By connecting downstream customer data to our advanced automated bidding, MarinOne can significantly improve the performance of your campaigns," said Chris Lien, Marin's Chairman and CEO. "LinkedIn is an untapped opportunity for many advertisers and we are excited to help advertisers drive growth on this fast-growing channel."



Advertisers can manage their LinkedIn campaigns alongside paid search, paid social and display campaigns to help generate additional demand. Marketers can align their efforts across channels to ensure they are working seamlessly across the customer journey.



Visit marinone.com/LinkedIn to learn more about support for the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions integration with MarinOne.



Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.