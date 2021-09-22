Log in
    MRIN   US56804T2050

MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated : and Google Renew Revenue Share Agreement to Drive Innovation in Paid Search

09/22/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Marin and Google Renew Revenue Share Agreement to Drive Innovation in Paid Search

By Chris LienSeptember 22nd, 2021

This week, we disclosed that Google and Marin have entered into a new 3-year revenue share agreement. The agreement supports innovation and choice in paid search management and optimization. Google has agreed to make revenue payments to Marin based on the total paid search spend Marin's customers are managing on our platform across Google and other search publishers.

Independent solution providers like Marin improve the ecosystem and help advertisers succeed. With the revenue share payments, Marin will further develop and enhance our MarinOne platform to serve the needs of the world's leading search advertisers.

Our goal with MarinOne is to complement the tools built by the publishers, expanding advertising abilities to analyze, automate and optimize their digital marketing campaigns. As an independent third-party, we help advertisers leverage their data and make better budget allocation decisions and deliver better results across all publishers.

This agreement provides an additional source of revenue and will support Marin's investments in innovation and delivering value to our customers.

Digital marketing is an ever changing industry and we are in a great position to help our customers deliver more growth and maximize the return on their digital marketing investments.

Onward,

Chris Lien

Disclaimer

Marin Software Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 88,0 M 88,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Lien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Bertz Chief Financial Officer
Wister Walcott Executive Vice President-Product & Technology
Donald P. Hutchison Independent Director
L. Gordon Crovitz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED181.68%88
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.16.04%252 553
CLOUDFLARE, INC.71.60%40 741
DYNATRACE, INC.62.40%19 977
SINCH AB34.48%15 082
ANAPLAN, INC.-9.58%9 497