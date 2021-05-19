Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marin Software Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRIN   US56804T2050

MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(MRIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marin Software Incorporated : Are you ready for Prime Day 2021?

05/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Are you ready for Prime Day 2021?

By Jeremy BrownMay 19th, 2021

It's that time again. Over the past few years - typically around mid-July - Amazon has launched Prime Day for its Prime members to shop new deals and discounts. Although last year's shopping event was delayed to October due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Amazon's first quarter results call, the company announced that Prime Day will 'take place later in the second quarter' of 2021, which means we're likely to see Prime Day hit sometime in June.

The Prime Day pageis up and reads 'Prime Day is coming,' although as of this publication no 'official' announcement has been made to confirm when Prime Day will actually take place in Q2. However, as the last shipping cut-off date and FBA inventory cut-off date is June 13th (shown below), we're betting that Prime Day will take place sometime between June 14th and 27th.

Looking Back: Prime Day 2020

According to Amazon's press release, and SimilarWeb's research, Prime Day 2020 was a record-breaking event worldwide with an increase in sales of nearly 60% from the prior yearand amazing deals across a variety of categories from small businesses to top brands. Some of the key takeaways from 2020 Prime Day are shown below:

These results represent a staggering growth opportunity for any retail company. So if the numbers above aren't enough to persuade you to take part in Prime Day 2021, bringing with it the potential to reach a colossal number of shoppers, then what will?

Getting the most out of Prime Day

Although Prime Day is officially a one- to two-day event, retailers should consider the lead up to the event and also the period after to be just as important. You should consider separating your activity into three phases: before, during and after.

Prep for Prime Day - Key dates for retailers

MAY 20 - JUNE 13: Inbound shipping cutoff for vendors. Deal inventory must be in transit:

  • May 20: the United States and Canada
  • May 30: India
  • June 1: Australia and Mexico
  • June 6: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • June 13: Japan

MAY 28- Deadline to submit coupons in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Australia.

MAY 30 - JUNE 13: FBA inventory cut-off date for sellers. Make sure your shipments arrive at Amazon well in advance of key shopping dates. Inventory should arrive at Amazon's fulfillment centers by this date to ensure your products are available for customers during Prime Day:

  • May 30: India
  • May 31: the United States and Canada
  • June 1: Australia and Mexico
  • June 6: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Turkey
  • June 7: the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • June 13: Japan

In part two of our Amazon Prime Day 2021 blog series, we'll go into greater detail about our recommendations and techniques to boost your Prime Day performance with key strategies to maximize returns.

In the meantime, if you are interested in learning more, click hereto connect with a sales representative or, if you're an existing Marin Software customer, reach out to your Marin Customer Success Manager for additional information.

Disclaimer

Marin Software Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
05:06pMARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED  : Are you ready for Prime Day 2021?
PU
05/10MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
05/07MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED  : Why is Full Funnel Bidding a Must-Have?
PU
05/06MARIN SOFTWARE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED  : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
05/06MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED  : Earnings Flash (MRIN) MARIN SOFTWARE Posts Q1 Los..
MT
05/06MARIN SOFTWARE INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/06MARIN SOFTWARE  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/23MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED  : Are you ready for Apple iOS 14.5?
PU
04/21MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED  : Announces Date of Q1 2020 Earnings Release Call
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,0 M 17,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Marin Software Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher A. Lien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Bertz Chief Financial Officer
Wister Walcott Executive Vice President-Product & Technology
Donald P. Hutchison Independent Director
L. Gordon Crovitz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED-23.27%17
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-3.36%197 662
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-4.68%22 499
DYNATRACE, INC.11.16%13 619
SINCH AB (PUBL)-1.19%10 383
ANAPLAN, INC.-24.95%7 796