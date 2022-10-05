Advanced search
    MPX   US5684271084

MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION

(MPX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
9.090 USD   -0.66%
04:32pMarine Products : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call - Form 8-K
PU
04:26pMarine Products Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/29South Korea's Retail Turnover Rises at Faster Rate in August on Holiday Preparations
MT
Marine Products : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call - Form 8-K

10/05/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Marine Products Corporation Announces Date for

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

ATLANTA, October 5, 2022 - Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (888) 660-6357 or (929) 201-6127 for international callers, and using conference ID number 9979064. For interested individuals unable to join via telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website. Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Marine Products Corporation is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under the brand names of Chaparral and Robalo. Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi and SSX, along with the Chaparral Surf Series. Chaparral's outboard offerings include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing boats, which include center consoles, dual consoles and Cayman Bay Boat models. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. Marine Products Corporation's investor website can be found on the internet at MarineProductsCorp.com.

For information about Marine Products Corporation or this event, please contact:

Michael L. Schmit

Chief Financial Officer

(404) 321-7910

irdept@marineproductscorp.com

Jim Landers

Vice President Corporate Services

(404) 321-2162

jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

Disclaimer

Marine Products Corporation published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 20:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
