    MPX   US5684271084

MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION

(MPX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marine Products Corporation : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

10/01/2021 | 07:31am EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 before the market opens.  In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (833) 968-2235 or (825) 312-2057 for international callers, and using conference ID number 2167018.  For interested individuals unable to join via telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website.   Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under the brand names of Chaparral and Robalo. Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi and SSX, along with the Chaparral Surf Series.  Chaparral's outboard offerings include various models, such as OSX Luxury Sportboats, the 267 SSX and the 23 SSI. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing boats, which include center consoles, dual consoles and Cayman Bay Boat models. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com.

For information about Marine Products Corporation or this event, please contact:

Ben Palmer                 
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
irdept@marineproductscorp.com

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-conference-call-301388000.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation


