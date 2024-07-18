The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into MarineMax, Inc. with respect to their recent data breach. On March 10, 2024, MarineMax, Inc. notified individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to MarineMax, Inc., they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on March 10, 2024. MarineMax, Inc. has determined that names and other personal identifying information was exposed in the data breach.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

