MARINEMAX : REPORTS RECORD FISCAL THIRD QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K

MARINEMAX REPORTS RECORD FISCAL THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

~Record June Quarter Revenue Grows to Over $688 Million~

~Gross Margins Continue to Expand~

~Record Third Quarter Earnings Per Share of $3.17~

~Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance~

CLEARWATER, FL, July 28, 2022 - MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue increased 3% to a record $688.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $666.3 million in the comparable period last year. Revenue growth benefitted from contributions of recent strategic acquisitions, as same-store sales declined 5% versus an increase of 6% a year ago and a 43% increase over the prior two-comparable periods. New unit sales grew year-over-year notwithstanding low inventory and supply chain challenges. The change in same store sales was primarily related to the on-going industry shortage of inventory, specifically larger product. The Company's significant geographic and product diversification, in combination with accretive acquisitions, resulted in net income growing to $70.2 million and a 22% increase in earnings per diluted share to $3.17. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $2.59 in the comparable period last year.

For the nine-months ended June 30, 2022, revenue grew 11% to $1.77 billion compared with $1.60 billion for the same period last year. Same-store sales increased approximately 3%, on top of 21% growth for the same period last year. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, rose to $159.6 million, with earnings per diluted share rising over 33% to $7.11, compared with $122.2 million, or $5.33 per diluted share for the comparable period last year.

W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "I am extremely proud of our team for continuing to execute, as we extend our long record of accelerating profitability and operating leverage expansion. We are building on our previously communicated strategic vision that we began deploying in 2019, to transform MarineMax into a more diversified business model that would create greater resilience across ever changing economic cycles. This strategy produced another quarter of record gross margins and profits, driving sustained profitability by focusing on higher margin businesses."

Mr. McGill continued, "Business accelerated as we moved through the quarter, supported by unit growth year-over-year as we effectively worked to overcome ongoing supply chain challenges and the weather-related delay to the start of the Midwest boating season. In fact, excluding our Midwest markets, we saw over 8% new unit growth on a same-store basis in the quarter. We continue to gain market share, as the industry did not experience that same level of growth. As the world's preferred boating and yacht retailer, we remain well capitalized to continue to enhance shareholder value through our wide-ranging geographic presence, broad product diversification, digital platform, strong balance sheet and a cycle tested management team."

Updated 2022 Guidance

Based on current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, as well as contributions from acquisitions closed in 2022, the Company is raising its fiscal year 2022 guidance for earnings per diluted share to a range of $8.05 to $8.45, which is increased from its previously provided guidance of $7.90 to $8.30 per diluted share. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $6.78 in fiscal 2021. These expectations do not consider, or give effect for, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2022, or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 79 retail dealership locations, which includes 33 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest superyacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the Company's anticipated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022; our ability to make strategic long-term accretive acquisitions; our enhancement of shareholder value; and the Company's fiscal 2022 guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include the Company's abilities to obtain and manage inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company's manufacturing partners, the performance of the recently-acquired businesses, the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on the Company's business, the Company's employees, the Company's manufacturing partners, and the overall economy, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the level of consumer spending, potential supply chain constraints and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 688,537 $ 666,328 $ 1,771,334 $ 1,600,947 Cost of sales 452,064 461,654 1,162,347 1,116,066 Gross profit 236,473 204,674 608,987 484,881 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 141,173 123,766 394,702 319,120 Income from operations 95,300 80,908 214,285 165,761 Interest expense 1,008 639 2,299 2,999 Income before income tax provision 94,292 80,269 211,986 162,762 Income tax provision 24,113 20,651 52,357 40,609 Net income $ 70,179 $ 59,618 $ 159,629 $ 122,153 Basic net income per common share $ 3.26 $ 2.69 $ 7.34 $ 5.53 Diluted net income per common share $ 3.17 $ 2.59 $ 7.11 $ 5.33 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 21,524,315 22,132,915 21,761,811 22,100,190 Diluted 22,173,273 23,037,679 22,455,828 22,922,526

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 281,351 $ 200,121 Accounts receivable, net 61,863 60,195 Inventories, net 374,217 209,418 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,566 18,316 Total current assets 735,997 488,050 Property and equipment, net 226,647 166,058 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 100,127 104,641 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 248,194 186,691 Other long-term assets 9,104 10,650 Total assets $ 1,320,069 $ 956,090 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 56,533 $ 28,741 Contract liabilities (customer deposits) 138,375 86,704 Accrued expenses 97,088 89,696 Short-term borrowings 107,222 2,861 Current maturities on long-term debt 3,028 3,293 Current operating lease liabilities 10,323 10,275 Total current liabilities 412,569 221,570 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 45,834 48,374 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 92,774 96,830 Deferred tax liabilities, net 17,805 8,419 Other long-term liabilities 8,347 8,126 Total liabilities 577,329 383,319 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 29 28 Additional paid-in capital 300,411 288,923 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,351 ) 1,264 Retained earnings 592,307 399,852 Treasury stock (148,656 ) (117,296 ) Total shareholders' equity 742,740 572,771 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,320,069 $ 956,090

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)