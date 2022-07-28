MARINEMAX : REPORTS RECORD FISCAL THIRD QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
MARINEMAX REPORTS RECORD FISCAL THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
~Record June Quarter Revenue Grows to Over $688 Million~
~Gross Margins Continue to Expand~
~Record Third Quarter Earnings Per Share of $3.17~
~Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance~
CLEARWATER, FL, July 28, 2022 - MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Revenue increased 3% to a record $688.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $666.3 million in the comparable period last year. Revenue growth benefitted from contributions of recent strategic acquisitions, as same-store sales declined 5% versus an increase of 6% a year ago and a 43% increase over the prior two-comparable periods. New unit sales grew year-over-year notwithstanding low inventory and supply chain challenges. The change in same store sales was primarily related to the on-going industry shortage of inventory, specifically larger product. The Company's significant geographic and product diversification, in combination with accretive acquisitions, resulted in net income growing to $70.2 million and a 22% increase in earnings per diluted share to $3.17. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $2.59 in the comparable period last year.
For the nine-months ended June 30, 2022, revenue grew 11% to $1.77 billion compared with $1.60 billion for the same period last year. Same-store sales increased approximately 3%, on top of 21% growth for the same period last year. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, rose to $159.6 million, with earnings per diluted share rising over 33% to $7.11, compared with $122.2 million, or $5.33 per diluted share for the comparable period last year.
W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "I am extremely proud of our team for continuing to execute, as we extend our long record of accelerating profitability and operating leverage expansion. We are building on our previously communicated strategic vision that we began deploying in 2019, to transform MarineMax into a more diversified business model that would create greater resilience across ever changing economic cycles. This strategy produced another quarter of record gross margins and profits, driving sustained profitability by focusing on higher margin businesses."
Mr. McGill continued, "Business accelerated as we moved through the quarter, supported by unit growth year-over-year as we effectively worked to overcome ongoing supply chain challenges and the weather-related delay to the start of the Midwest boating season. In fact, excluding our Midwest markets, we saw over 8% new unit growth on a same-store basis in the quarter. We continue to gain market share, as the industry did not experience that same level of growth. As the world's preferred boating and yacht retailer, we remain well capitalized to continue to enhance shareholder value through our wide-ranging geographic presence, broad product diversification, digital platform, strong balance sheet and a cycle tested management team."
Updated 2022 Guidance
Based on current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, as well as contributions from acquisitions closed in 2022, the Company is raising its fiscal year 2022 guidance for earnings per diluted share to a range of $8.05 to $8.45, which is increased from its previously provided guidance of $7.90 to $8.30 per diluted share. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $6.78 in fiscal 2021. These expectations do not consider, or give effect for, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2022, or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.
About MarineMax
MarineMax is the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 79 retail dealership locations, which includes 33 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest superyacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.
Forward Looking Statement
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the Company's anticipated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022; our ability to make strategic long-term accretive acquisitions; our enhancement of shareholder value; and the Company's fiscal 2022 guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include the Company's abilities to obtain and manage inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company's manufacturing partners, the performance of the recently-acquired businesses, the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on the Company's business, the Company's employees, the Company's manufacturing partners, and the overall economy, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the level of consumer spending, potential supply chain constraints and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Michael H. McLamb
Brad Cohen or Dawn Francfort
Chief Financial Officer
ICR, LLC.
Abbey Heimensen
investorrelations@marinemax.com.
Public Relations
MarineMax, Inc.
727.531.1700
~ more ~
MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
688,537
$
666,328
$
1,771,334
$
1,600,947
Cost of sales
452,064
461,654
1,162,347
1,116,066
Gross profit
236,473
204,674
608,987
484,881
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
141,173
123,766
394,702
319,120
Income from operations
95,300
80,908
214,285
165,761
Interest expense
1,008
639
2,299
2,999
Income before income tax provision
94,292
80,269
211,986
162,762
Income tax provision
24,113
20,651
52,357
40,609
Net income
$
70,179
$
59,618
$
159,629
$
122,153
Basic net income per common share
$
3.26
$
2.69
$
7.34
$
5.53
Diluted net income per common share
$
3.17
$
2.59
$
7.11
$
5.33
Weighted average number of common shares used in computing