  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MarineMax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZO   US5679081084

MARINEMAX, INC.

(HZO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
43.02 USD   +1.58%
MARINEMAX : REPORTS RECORD FISCAL THIRD QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
MARINEMAX REPORTS RECORD FISCAL THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

~Record June Quarter Revenue Grows to Over $688 Million~

~Gross Margins Continue to Expand~

~Record Third Quarter Earnings Per Share of $3.17~

~Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance~

CLEARWATER, FL, July 28, 2022 - MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue increased 3% to a record $688.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $666.3 million in the comparable period last year. Revenue growth benefitted from contributions of recent strategic acquisitions, as same-store sales declined 5% versus an increase of 6% a year ago and a 43% increase over the prior two-comparable periods. New unit sales grew year-over-year notwithstanding low inventory and supply chain challenges. The change in same store sales was primarily related to the on-going industry shortage of inventory, specifically larger product. The Company's significant geographic and product diversification, in combination with accretive acquisitions, resulted in net income growing to $70.2 million and a 22% increase in earnings per diluted share to $3.17. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $2.59 in the comparable period last year.

For the nine-months ended June 30, 2022, revenue grew 11% to $1.77 billion compared with $1.60 billion for the same period last year. Same-store sales increased approximately 3%, on top of 21% growth for the same period last year. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, rose to $159.6 million, with earnings per diluted share rising over 33% to $7.11, compared with $122.2 million, or $5.33 per diluted share for the comparable period last year.

W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "I am extremely proud of our team for continuing to execute, as we extend our long record of accelerating profitability and operating leverage expansion. We are building on our previously communicated strategic vision that we began deploying in 2019, to transform MarineMax into a more diversified business model that would create greater resilience across ever changing economic cycles. This strategy produced another quarter of record gross margins and profits, driving sustained profitability by focusing on higher margin businesses."

Mr. McGill continued, "Business accelerated as we moved through the quarter, supported by unit growth year-over-year as we effectively worked to overcome ongoing supply chain challenges and the weather-related delay to the start of the Midwest boating season. In fact, excluding our Midwest markets, we saw over 8% new unit growth on a same-store basis in the quarter. We continue to gain market share, as the industry did not experience that same level of growth. As the world's preferred boating and yacht retailer, we remain well capitalized to continue to enhance shareholder value through our wide-ranging geographic presence, broad product diversification, digital platform, strong balance sheet and a cycle tested management team."

Updated 2022 Guidance

Based on current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, as well as contributions from acquisitions closed in 2022, the Company is raising its fiscal year 2022 guidance for earnings per diluted share to a range of $8.05 to $8.45, which is increased from its previously provided guidance of $7.90 to $8.30 per diluted share. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $6.78 in fiscal 2021. These expectations do not consider, or give effect for, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2022, or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 79 retail dealership locations, which includes 33 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest superyacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the Company's anticipated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022; our ability to make strategic long-term accretive acquisitions; our enhancement of shareholder value; and the Company's fiscal 2022 guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include the Company's abilities to obtain and manage inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company's manufacturing partners, the performance of the recently-acquired businesses, the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on the Company's business, the Company's employees, the Company's manufacturing partners, and the overall economy, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the level of consumer spending, potential supply chain constraints and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Michael H. McLamb

Brad Cohen or Dawn Francfort

Chief Financial Officer

ICR, LLC.

Abbey Heimensen

investorrelations@marinemax.com.

Public Relations

MarineMax, Inc.

727.531.1700

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

$

688,537

$

666,328

$

1,771,334

$

1,600,947

Cost of sales

452,064

461,654

1,162,347

1,116,066

Gross profit

236,473

204,674

608,987

484,881

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

141,173

123,766

394,702

319,120

Income from operations

95,300

80,908

214,285

165,761

Interest expense

1,008

639

2,299

2,999

Income before income tax provision

94,292

80,269

211,986

162,762

Income tax provision

24,113

20,651

52,357

40,609

Net income

$

70,179

$

59,618

$

159,629

$

122,153

Basic net income per common share

$

3.26

$

2.69

$

7.34

$

5.53

Diluted net income per common share

$

3.17

$

2.59

$

7.11

$

5.33

Weighted average number of common shares used in computing

net income per common share:

Basic

21,524,315

22,132,915

21,761,811

22,100,190

Diluted

22,173,273

23,037,679

22,455,828

22,922,526

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

281,351

$

200,121

Accounts receivable, net

61,863

60,195

Inventories, net

374,217

209,418

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,566

18,316

Total current assets

735,997

488,050

Property and equipment, net

226,647

166,058

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

100,127

104,641

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

248,194

186,691

Other long-term assets

9,104

10,650

Total assets

$

1,320,069

$

956,090

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

56,533

$

28,741

Contract liabilities (customer deposits)

138,375

86,704

Accrued expenses

97,088

89,696

Short-term borrowings

107,222

2,861

Current maturities on long-term debt

3,028

3,293

Current operating lease liabilities

10,323

10,275

Total current liabilities

412,569

221,570

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

45,834

48,374

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

92,774

96,830

Deferred tax liabilities, net

17,805

8,419

Other long-term liabilities

8,347

8,126

Total liabilities

577,329

383,319

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock

-

-

Common stock

29

28

Additional paid-in capital

300,411

288,923

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,351

)

1,264

Retained earnings

592,307

399,852

Treasury stock

(148,656

)

(117,296

)

Total shareholders' equity

742,740

572,771

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,320,069

$

956,090

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue:

Retail Operations

$

657,930

$

656,826

$

1,690,172

$

1,591,445

Product Manufacturing

48,802

20,417

129,804

20,417

Elimination of intersegment revenue

(18,195

)

(10,915

)

(48,642

)

(10,915

)

Revenue

$

688,537

$

666,328

$

1,771,334

$

1,600,947

Income from operations:

Retail Operations

$

90,655

$

79,988

$

204,124

$

164,841

Product Manufacturing

5,903

3,521

13,733

3,521

Elimination of intersegment income

(1,258

)

(2,601

)

(3,572

)

(2,601

)

Income from operations

$

95,300

$

80,908

$

214,285

$

165,761

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 414 M - -
Net income 2022 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 926 M 926 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 666
Free-Float 73,2%
