  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MarineMax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZO   US5679081084

MARINEMAX, INC.

(HZO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:46 2022-11-10 pm EST
34.04 USD   +7.45%
03:29pMarinemax : Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
11/08MARINEMAX INC Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10/28Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on MarineMax to $55 From $66, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MarineMax : Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Investor Presentation

11/10/2022 | 03:29pm EST
DISCLAIMER

2

"Boating is the best way to escape the stress of life, to create memories of a lifetime with family and friends. We are all United by Water."

- Brett McGill, President & CEO

3

MARINEMAX FISCAL YEAR 2022 AT A GLANCE

4

COMPANY OVERVIEW

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marinemax Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 20:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MARINEMAX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 293 M - -
Net income 2022 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 682 M 682 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 666
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart MARINEMAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
MarineMax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINEMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 31,68 $
Average target price 44,57 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Brett McGill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael H. McLamb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William H. McGill President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Wick Head-Administration
Hilliard M. Eure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINEMAX, INC.-46.34%682
POLARIS INC.-4.83%6 062
BRP INC.-20.35%5 163
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-30.34%4 972
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-23.49%4 262
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-35.80%2 624