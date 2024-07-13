MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat, yacht and superyacht services company, today issued the following statement in response to recent letters issued by Island Capital Group LLC:

The MarineMax Board of Directors is open-minded and regularly evaluates bone fide opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The Board is always open and responsive to input from key stakeholders and we have spoken with Island Capital on several occasions. The Company will continue to make decisions and take actions that we believe are in the best interest of the Company and our shareholders.

About MarineMax

As the world’s largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have over 130 locations worldwide, including 83 dealerships and 66 marina and storage facilities. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world’s premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts and motor yachts; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth’s surface. We’re focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

