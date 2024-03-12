8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 10, 2024

MarineMax, Inc.

Item 1.05 Material Cybersecurity Incidents

MarineMax, Inc. (the "Company") determined on March 10, 2024, that it experienced a "cybersecurity incident," as defined in applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules, whereby a third party gained unauthorized access to portions of its information environment. Upon detection, the Company initiated its previously determined incident response and business continuity protocols and took immediate measures to contain the incident. As part of this process, the containment measures resulted in some disruption to a portion of the Company's business. The Company's operations have continued throughout this matter in all material respects. The Company continues to investigate the extent of the incident, has engaged cybersecurity expertise, and has notified law enforcement authorities.

While the investigation remains ongoing, as of the date of this filing, the incident has not had a material impact on the Company's operations, and the Company is still in the process of determining whether the incident is reasonably likely to materially impact the Company's financial conditions or results of operations. The Company does not maintain sensitive data in the information environment impacted by the incident.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the Company's investigation of the incident, its efforts to contain the activity, the disruption to the Company's business, and the continuation of the Company's operations, as well as the impact on the Company's operations, financial conditions, and results. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks include the numerous factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

