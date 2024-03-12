UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 10, 2024
MarineMax, Inc.
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Florida
1-14173
59-3496957
(State or Other Jurisdiction
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
2600 McCormick Drive
Suite 200
Clearwater, Florida
33759
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: 727 531-1700
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Trading
Common Stock, par value $.001 per share
HZO
The New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 1.05 Material Cybersecurity Incidents
MarineMax, Inc. (the "Company") determined on March 10, 2024, that it experienced a "cybersecurity incident," as defined in applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules, whereby a third party gained unauthorized access to portions of its information environment. Upon detection, the Company initiated its previously determined incident response and business continuity protocols and took immediate measures to contain the incident. As part of this process, the containment measures resulted in some disruption to a portion of the Company's business. The Company's operations have continued throughout this matter in all material respects. The Company continues to investigate the extent of the incident, has engaged cybersecurity expertise, and has notified law enforcement authorities.
While the investigation remains ongoing, as of the date of this filing, the incident has not had a material impact on the Company's operations, and the Company is still in the process of determining whether the incident is reasonably likely to materially impact the Company's financial conditions or results of operations. The Company does not maintain sensitive data in the information environment impacted by the incident.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the Company's investigation of the incident, its efforts to contain the activity, the disruption to the Company's business, and the continuation of the Company's operations, as well as the impact on the Company's operations, financial conditions, and results. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks include the numerous factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Exhibit Index
Exhibit No.
Description
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
MarineMax, Inc.
Date:
March 12, 2024
By:
/s/ Michael H. McLamb
Name: Michael H. McLamb
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Marinemax Inc. published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 20:47:23 UTC.