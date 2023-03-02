Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MarineMax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZO   US5679081084

MARINEMAX, INC.

(HZO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-01 pm EST
33.76 USD   +0.54%
08:06aMarineMax Promotes Executive Officer
BU
02/27Insider Sell: Marinemax
MT
02/27Marinemax Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
MarineMax Promotes Executive Officer

03/02/2023 | 08:06am EST
~ Promotes Anthony E. Cassella, Jr. to Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer ~

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat, yacht and superyacht company, today announced the promotion of Anthony E. Cassella, Jr. to Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.

Mr. Cassella has served as Vice President of MarineMax since February 2016, and Chief Accounting Officer since October 2014 at which time he was appointed an Executive Officer of the Company. Since joining MarineMax in 1998, Mr. Cassella has excelled in numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of Accounting and Shared Services from October 2007 until February 2011 and Regional Controller from March 1999 until October 2007.

Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax stated, “With today’s announcement, we recognize Anthony for his dedication and commitment to MarineMax and his instrumental role in helping to manage our financial affairs. He has developed an outstanding team that has supported our growth. Anthony recently celebrated his 25th anniversary as a team member of MarineMax, and we look forward to his continued success as a leader of our Company.”

About MarineMax

As the world’s largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have more than 125 locations worldwide, including 78 dealerships and 57 marinas. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world’s premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts and motor yachts; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth’s surface. We’re focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 366 M - -
Net income 2023 146 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,16x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 738 M 738 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 410
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart MARINEMAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
MarineMax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINEMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 33,76 $
Average target price 42,11 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Brett McGill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael H. McLamb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William H. McGill President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Wick Head-Administration
Hilliard M. Eure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINEMAX, INC.7.56%738
BRP INC.14.22%6 834
POLARIS INC.12.62%6 494
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION21.28%6 226
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.21.39%4 904
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-5.64%3 280