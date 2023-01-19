Advanced search
    HZO   US5679081084

MARINEMAX, INC.

(HZO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
33.21 USD   -1.75%
08:03aMarineMax to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, January 26, 2023
BU
01/06MarineMax Completes Acquisition of Boatzon an Innovative Customer Experience Driven Retail Technology Platform for the Marine Industry
AQ
01/05MarineMax Completes Acquisition of Boatzon for Undisclosed Sum
MT
MarineMax to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, January 26, 2023

01/19/2023 | 08:03am EST
MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 26, 2023. At 10:00 a.m. ET that day, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mike McLamb, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://www.marinemax.com. The online replay will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the website for one year.

The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8562 (International) and entering Conference ID 13734894.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts, and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 125 locations worldwide, including 78 retail dealership locations, some of which include marinas. Collectively, with the IGY acquisition, MarineMax owns or operates 57 marinas worldwide. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson, the Company also is the largest superyacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also owns Boatyard, an industry-leading customer experience digital product company. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MARINEMAX, INC.
2022MARINEMAX INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2022Marinemax, Inc. Elects Mercedes Romero as A New Director
CI
2022Stifel Initiates MarineMax at Buy With $40 Price Target
MT
2022MarineMax Forms Technology Subsidiary; Agrees to Acquire Remaining Boatzon Stake
MT
2022MarineMax Expands Technology Investments Through New Wave Innovations
BU
2022MarineMax, Inc. Expands Technology Investments Through New Wave Innovations
CI
Analyst Recommendations on MARINEMAX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 391 M - -
Net income 2023 180 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 726 M 726 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 410
Free-Float 72,7%
Managers and Directors
William Brett McGill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael H. McLamb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William H. McGill President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Wick Head-Administration
Hilliard M. Eure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINEMAX, INC.6.37%726
BRP INC.3.20%6 245
POLARIS INC.2.13%5 978
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION10.10%5 553
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.19.59%4 491
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.9.44%3 608