MarineMax to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, January 26, 2023

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 26, 2023. At 10:00 a.m. ET that day, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mike McLamb, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://www.marinemax.com. The online replay will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the website for one year.

The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8562 (International) and entering Conference ID 13734894.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts, and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 125 locations worldwide, including 78 retail dealership locations, some of which include marinas. Collectively, with the IGY acquisition, MarineMax owns or operates 57 marinas worldwide. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson, the Company also is the largest superyacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also owns Boatyard, an industry-leading customer experience digital product company. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

