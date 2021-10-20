Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MarineMax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZO   US5679081084

MARINEMAX, INC.

(HZO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MarineMax : to Webcast Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

10/20/2021 | 08:04am EDT
MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced that the Company will hold a webcast to review its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://www.marinemax.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning within one hour of the conclusion of the call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financial results prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

During the call, it is possible that the Company may make public disclosure of material nonpublic information and may make forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and financial condition.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.


All news about MARINEMAX, INC.
08:04aMARINEMAX : to Webcast Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
10/14MARINEMAX : Raymond James Adjusts MarineMax PT to $63 from $67, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10/05MARINEMAX INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05MARINEMAX : to Acquire Intrepid Powerboats for Undisclosed Sum
MT
10/05MARINEMAX : to Acquire Intrepid Powerboats
BU
10/05MarineMax, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intrepid Powerboats, Inc..
CI
09/27MARINEMAX : ELECTS NEW MEMBER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Form 8-K)
PU
09/27MARINEMAX INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Finan..
AQ
09/27MARINEMAX : Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors
BU
09/27MarineMax, Inc. Elects Adam M. Johnson to Its Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARINEMAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 114 M - -
Net income 2021 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 033 M 1 033 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 736
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart MARINEMAX, INC.
Technical analysis trends MARINEMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 47,52 $
Average target price 61,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Brett McGill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael H. McLamb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Director & EVP
William H. McGill Executive Chairman
Melissa Wick Head-Administration
Hilliard M. Eure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINEMAX, INC.40.08%1 033
POLARIS INC.37.44%7 934
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.31.37%7 868
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION34.00%7 800
BRP INC.37.63%7 585
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.17.61%6 063