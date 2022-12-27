Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Marinomed Biotech AG
  News
  Summary
    MARI   ATMARINOMED6

MARINOMED BIOTECH AG

(MARI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:33 2022-12-27 am EST
58.10 EUR   +1.93%
02:38aAustria's Marinomed Biotech Secures US Patent for Solubilization Technology
MT
01:47aMarinomed Biotech Ag : Marinomed Biotech receives US Patent approval for the Marinosolv® technology and invests in a series of new patents
EQ
11/21Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marinomed Biotech AG: Marinomed Biotech receives US Patent approval for the Marinosolv® technology and invests in a series of new patents

12/27/2022 | 01:47am EST
EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Patent
Marinomed Biotech AG: Marinomed Biotech receives US Patent approval for the Marinosolv® technology and invests in a series of new patents

27.12.2022 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marinomed Biotech receives US Patent approval for the Marinosolv® technology and invests in a series of new patents

  • US patent significantly extends geographical protection and complements patents in Europe and Greater China
  • Comprehensive patent protection to drive growth for pipeline products and Solv4U technology partnerships
  • Marinomed to resume Convertible Notes Funding Program with Nice & Green to finance new patents

Korneuburg, Austria, 27 December 2022 – Marinomed Biotech AG, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI), announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the patent US11510859 covering the Marinosolv technology and its solubility enhancing properties. Specifically, the patent protects Marinosolv as a method for improving the aqueous solubility of drugs that are hardly soluble in aqueous formulations. By increasing solubility, the Marinosolv technology can significantly improve existing and development-stage drugs for the treatment of a multitude of diseases.

Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, says: "The granting of the US patent proves once again the outstanding innovative strength of Marinomed and our Marinosolv technology. We have thus laid the foundations in all relevant markets to use our technology to increase the solubility and bioavailability of poorly soluble active ingredients and enable the development of new therapeutics. This holds true for the technology and our Marinosolv-derived pipeline, including our two drug candidates Budesolv and Tacrosolv, as well as for our Solv4U technology partnerships. The comprehensive patent protection in Europe, China and the U.S. is a strong asset to attract additional partners to our technology and will support our growth efforts."

As a science-based biotechnology company, where intellectual property (IP) development is one of the key strategic pillars, Marinomed is currently also working on drafting and filing a series of new patents to protect the intellectual property generated in the company’s research area of drug delivery. To support the financing of these value-creating growth projects in the current volatile capital market environment, Marinomed resumes the issuing of tranches of the Convertible Notes Funding Program with the investment company Nice & Green after the program was paused in July this year. In addition to financing new patents, these funds will be used to finance Carragelose sales growth in a still challenging supply chain. "We have a full pipeline and intend to further protect our intellectual property by drafting and filing patents to generate licensable assets. In the current stock market environment, we appreciate the flexibility that the financing agreement with Nice & Green offers us, and we will use the capital to add further value to our portfolio," concluded Marinomed CFO Pascal Schmidt.

About Marinosolv®:

Marinosolv® is an innovative technology platform that enables the solubilization and enhances the bioavailability of small molecules and peptides that are hardly soluble in aqueous formulations. Consequently, new treatments of a multitude of diseases can be envisaged. The use of the Marinosolv® technology can facilitate efficient drug delivery with a low systemic off-target activity. Existing drugs and off-patent active ingredients can be improved and re-patented as part of new formulations using Marinosolv®. Under the brand Solv4U, Marinomed provides Marinosolv® formulation development in technology partnerships for active ingredients at all stages of drug discovery and for lifecycle extension. For more information on Marinosolv® or Solv4U, please visit https://www.solv4u.com. Scientific publications on Marinosolv® can be accessed in the “Immunology” tabs at https://www.marinomed.com/en/news/scientific-publications. 

About Marinomed Biotech AG:

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. Marinomed also develops drugs for other serious viral infectious diseases based on iota-carrageenan. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

About Nice & Green SA

Nice & Green is a privately held equity financing firm providing tailor-made and flexible financing solutions for listed Micro-, Small- and Mid-Cap companies in Europe. Nice & Green works towards improving financing solutions to better meet the evolving capital raising needs of listed companies. It strives to create value for both the companies and their shareholders, thanks to a virtuous approach for investment. Find out more at nicengreen.ch.

For further inquiries contact:

Marinomed Biotech AG
PR: Lucia Mayr-Harting
T +43 2262 90300 158
Email: pr@marinomed.com
IR: Stephanie Kniep
T +43 2262 90300 226
Email: ir@marinomed.com		 International Media Contact
Metrum Communications: Roland Mayrl
T +43 664 6126228
E-Mail: marinomed@metrum.at
 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as “anticipate,” “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project” and “target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed, Marinosolv® and Carragelose® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only.
 

If you wish to be removed from the Marinomed distribution list, please click here.
In accordance with the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we ask for your consent to continue sending you press releases and other information. If we do not receive any feedback from you, we will continue to send you press releases in the future. You can revoke your consent to receive information and to store data at any time and without giving reasons by e-mail to contact@marinomed.com.

27.12.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Phone: +43 2262 90300
Fax: +43 2262 90300-500
E-mail: office@marinomed.com
Internet: www.marinomed.com
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
WKN: A2N9MM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1521053

 
End of News EQS News Service

1521053  27.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
