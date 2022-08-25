Log in
    MARI   ATMARINOMED6

MARINOMED BIOTECH AG

(MARI)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  03:25 2022-08-25 am EDT
62.20 EUR   +3.67%
MARINOMED BIOTECH : Investor Presentation H1 2022
PU
01:58aMARINOMED BIOTECH : continues its growth path and reports strong financials in H1 2022
PU
01:47aMarinomed Biotech AG continues its growth path and reports strong financials in H1 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marinomed Biotech : Investor Presentation H1 2022

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
Investor Presentation H1 2022

Andreas Grassauer, CEO, Pascal Schmidt, CFO 25th August 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation (the "Presentation") was prepared by Marinomed Biotech AG.

The information contained in this Presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or opinions contained herein. Neither Marinomed Biotech AG nor any officer or employee of Marinomed Biotech AG or any person connected with them accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential damages or losses arising from any use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Marinomed Biotech AG undertakes no obligation to update or correct any information contained herein or to otherwise advise as to any future changes to it.

Certain statements contained in this document may be statements of future expectations and other forward looking statements that are based on management's current view and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Certain figures in this presentation have been rounded in accordance with commercial principles and practice. Such figures that have been rounded in various tables may not necessarily add up to the exact total given in the respective table.

This Presentation does not constitute or contain any investment advice. It is not and shall not be construed as an offer, invitation, recommendation or solicitation to sell, issue, purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction or to enter into any transaction.

By accessing this Presentation, you represent, warrant and undertake that you have read and agree to comply with and to be bound by

the contents of this disclaimer.

© Marinomed Biotech AG

2

Agenda

Highlights to date

Andreas Grassauer, CEO

Financials H1 2022

Pascal Schmidt, CFO

Marinomed strategy

Andreas Grassauer, CEO

  • Update on key projects
  • Investment highlights & outlook
  • Financial calendar, contact

© Marinomed Biotech AG

3

Highlights in 2022 to date

Delivering on our promises

Jan. - New CBO Cornelia Kutzer

Feb. - €6m EIB financing tranche after meeting all predefined milestones

Apr. - New agreement with Hanmi for marketing of Carragelose in South Korea Apr. - Strong 2021 financials and record sales in Q1/22

May - Procter & Gamble (P&G) for Carragelose products in the US

Jun. - New Supervisory Board members - Elisabeth Lackner and Ulrich Kinzel Jul. - Stable Cash position - pause of Convertible Note Funding Program

Aug.

- Strong H1/22 financials with again record sales in H1/22

© Marinomed Biotech AG

4

This keeps us busy

Various projects require significant attention, but are rewarding

Co-development and definition

of regulatory path

Regulatory work to achieve

market authorization for

Carragelose products…

Transition from MDD to MDR

Remain capableto fulfill

customer demand

Ongoing R&D efforts

Solv4U

Execution with Luoxin for the Chinese territory

…with the following partners:

  • P&G for USA
  • Hanmi for South Korea
  • M8 (former Moksha8) for Brazil and Mexico
  • With legal manufacturer and CMOs
  • Own supply chain activities and suppliers
  • Currently mostly internal R&D teams
  • Various customers
  • Delays through strict lock-downs in Shanghai
  • Very constructive collaboration
  • Making good progress with all new partners
  • Heavy support by Marinomed with documentation and data
  • First launches in 2023/2024 season
  • Intense work to compile significantly increased documentation requirements including new studies
  • Packaging material and stock keeping optimization
  • Read-outfor completed studies and preparation for next phase and clinical trials
  • Moving into follow-on projects

© Marinomed Biotech AG

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marinomed Biotech AG published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
