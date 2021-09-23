Log in
Marinomed Biotech : Investor Relations to be Strengthened by Stephanie Kniep

09/23/2021 | 01:52am EDT
Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced today that starting October 2021, Stephanie Kniep will be heading the company's Investor Relations (IR) activities. With her vast IR experience and knowledge, she will contribute to Marinomed's strategic communications and positioning on the international capital markets.

Stephanie Kniep is a renowned IR Manager with more than 20 years of experience. She joins Marinomed from Esprit Europe GmbH where she successfully repositioned the equity story as VP Head of Investor Relations. Prior to that, she worked as Head of IR at Lenzing AG where she impressively increased the shareholder base and thus raised the company's profile. Other previous positions include Director of IR at SMA Solar Technology AG and a long-term position as Head of IR and corporate communications at Masterflex AG. Stephanie Kniep holds a diploma in economics from the Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Kniep as a strong support for our investor relations team. Ms. Kniep brings a wealth of IR experience in both the Austrian and German capital markets and will lead the activities more towards the international markets, which are key to Marinomed's future development," said Pascal Schmidt, CFO of Marinomed. "We are looking forward to working together on increasing our shareholder value with continuous, transparent and collaborative investor relations."

Disclaimer

Marinomed Biotech AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
