Dear shareholders,

Since the beginning of 2024, Marinomed has made significant progress on its key initiatives: After successfully improving the stability of the Marino- solv lead products Budesolv and Tacrosolv, partnering discussions are gaining momentum for both products. For our Solv4U business, we concluded the second long-term partnership with one of the leading Brazilian pharma companies Aché. At the same time, we advanced our Carragelose business: We announced new partnerships for Eastern Europe and the Gulf Region, launched products in Mexico and Austria and published clinical data on the allergen-blocking properties of Carragelose. Additionally, a clinical study for our Carragelose-based eye drops is well underway. Our joint efforts with Procter & Gamble for the Carragelose nasal spray in the U.S. continue to progress well. We are waiting for feedback from the FDA that would allow the launch of our product in the upcoming season.

To strengthen our financial position, it was important that we reached an agreement with the EIB and our real estate lenders to suspend repayments for 18 months. This gives us more time and flexibility for the commercialization of our assets and to generate sufficient cash flows to cover the Company's financing needs. In parallel, we continue evaluating the whole Carragelose business with the goal to decide on its future by mid-year.

While these achievements make us optimistic to reach our goal of operating profitability, revenues recorded from the sale of Carragelose products for the first quarter declined to pre-pandemic levels. After SARS-CoV-2-driven record sales in the last years, the market is now suffering a pandemic