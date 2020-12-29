Marinomed Biotech : announces grant of European Patent covering the proprietary Marinosolv® technology to generate aqueous solutions from insoluble compounds

Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), a globally operating biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office today granted patent No. 3324933 that covers the Marinosolv® platform. The European patent is granted in 38 countries, including all major EU markets and the United Kingdom. The Marinosolv platform enables the solubilization of many barely soluble compounds which opens new possibilities for precisely treating a multitude of diseases.

The solubility and bioavailability of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a central challenge in all pharmaceutical development programs, which can be a major hurdle for drug development strategies and the success of drugs through clinical development. Marinomed developed the Marinosolv platform to specifically address this challenge. The patent protects Marinosolv as a method for generating aqueous solutions of therapeutically or cosmetically relevant organic compounds that are insoluble or only slightly soluble in water. The approach is based on the formation of micelles, little bubbles that are water-compatible on the outside and contain the fully dissolved API. Inside the micelles, the API is separated from water, and thus stabilized and protected against hydrolysis and other degradation processes. These micelles release the API on contact with the target tissue where the therapy begins to function. Extensive preclinical and clinical studies have shown that Marinosolv-based formulations achieve a higher concentration in the target location or tissue compared to suspensions and other standard formulations, resulting in a faster onset of action. Besides this, the Marinosolv platform can help to extend the patent life of approved drugs.

'Patent protection for Marinosolv underlines the degree of innovation associated with the platform. With this technology, we improve drug delivery to the target tissue, a central problem in pharmaceutical development. It has proven especially challenging in tissues like the eyes, nose and other mucosal tissues where high local activity of the drug, but low overall systemic concentrations are important,' said Dr. Andreas Grassauer, Marinomed's CEO. 'The platform is key to the future development pipeline of Marinomed; we are fully confident in the huge potential Marinosolv has as a central value driver for our company. For business-to-business partners, the technology is also of critical interest, as off-patent compounds can attain patent protection by applying the Marinosolv technology.'

'The strength of Marinosolv is increasing the solubility of previously hardly soluble substances, such as tacrolimus, paclitaxel and a range of steroids including budesonide,' said Dr. Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, Chief Scientific Officer at Marinomed. 'We have demonstrated that increased solubility enables a significantly faster onset of action, better bioavailability and more efficient drug delivery. Products based on this technology thus have the unique opportunity to offer much faster relief for patients suffering allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis and broad range of conditions where fast relief leads to a significantly improved quality of life.'

About Marinosolv®:

Marinosolv® is an innovative technology platform that enables solubilization of many barely soluble compounds and in consequence, opens new possibilities in treating a multitude of diseases. While organic compounds could previously often only be delivered as a suspension, Marinosolv® provides aqueous formulations without preservatives with a faster onset of action and increased local bioavailability. In addition, they can be used without prior shaking, thus improving usability and enabling reliable dosing in eyes, nose, and other mucosal tissues. Overall, the use of the Marinosolv® technology can facilitate efficient drug delivery with high local availability and low systemic off-target activity. Even off-patent active ingredients can be patented as part of new formulations developed using Marinosolv®, while keeping production processes cost-efficient. For more information on Marinosolv®, please visit https://www.marinosolv.com/en, and for a list of scientific publications on Marinosolv®, https://www.marinosolv.com/en/publications.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG (Vienna, Austria) is a biopharmaceutical company listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development of innovative products based on two patent-protected technology platforms. The Marinosolv® technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as eyes, nose, lung or gastrointestinal tract. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent-protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract and can reduce the risk of an infection with SARS-CoV-2. Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold via international partners in over 40 countries worldwide. Marinosolv® und Carragelose® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only. Further information is available at https://www.marinomed.com/en/technologies-markets/markets.

