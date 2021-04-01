Marinomed Biotech : Conference Call Invitation - Full year results 2020

Conference Call Invite: Marinomed Biotech AG announces full year results 2020
Conference Call on 14 April 2021, 10.00 a.m. CET presenting full year results
Korneuburg, Austria, 01 April 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science- based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, will announce its full year results 2020 on 14 April 2021 and is pleased to invite you to an international conference call (held in English language). The conference call is scheduled for 10.00 a.m. CET (9.00 a.m. GMT). Your dialogue partners will be Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, and Pascal Schmidt, CFO.
Pre-registration:
To participate, please pre-register for the conference call here: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/sjBgewXIf4fl
During registration, participant information is collected, and a personal attendee-ID provided. Following registration, you will receive an e-mail with your personal access code (PIN) for the conference call.
Logging in to the call:
To dial in to the conference call, please use the information provided in the confirmation email. We recommend dialing a few minutes prior to the call.
To dial in, please use one of the following dial-in numbers:
AUSTRIA: +43 1 3865463
GERMANY: +49 89 200039051 (English speaking)
FRANCE: +33 4 82 98 61 32
SWITZERLAND: +41 43 550 14 51
UK: +44 20 3872 0883
If you have not registered in advance, you can enter the conference assisted by an operator. After collecting the necessary information, the operator will place you in the conference. To reach an operator, please dial the following number:
GERMANY: +49 89 244184431 (English speaking)
The conference call will be supported by a web presentation: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/index.html?e=sjBgewXIf4fl
The Marinomed presentation window will open at the beginning of the conference. Only registered participants can follow the presentation in the online tool. The webcast does not support audio (please follow above instructions for audio) and runs best with the Firefox or Chrome browser.
The presentation can be downloaded c. 15 minutes before the conference call from the Company's website: https://www.marinomed.com/en/investors/publications
The press release on the full year results 2020 will be published at 7.45 a.m. CET / 6.45 a.m. GMT and will be available in the news section of the Company's website:
https://www.marinomed.com/en/news
If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact:
Pascal Schmidt
Chief Financial Officer, Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25, 2100 Korneuburg, Austria
E-Mail: ir@marinomed.com
Tel.: +43 2262 90300
International Media and IR Contact
MC Services AG
Dr. Brigitte Keller, Julia Hofmann
T +49 89 210228 0
UK: Shaun Brown
M: +44 7867 515 918
E-mail: marinomed@mc-services.eu
