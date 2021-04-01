Log in
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG

(MARI)
Marinomed Biotech : Conference Call Invitation - Full year results 2020

04/01/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
Conference Call Invite: Marinomed Biotech AG announces full year results 2020

Conference Call on 14 April 2021, 10.00 a.m. CET presenting full year results

Korneuburg, Austria, 01 April 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science- based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, will announce its full year results 2020 on 14 April 2021 and is pleased to invite you to an international conference call (held in English language). The conference call is scheduled for 10.00 a.m. CET (9.00 a.m. GMT). Your dialogue partners will be Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, and Pascal Schmidt, CFO.

Pre-registration:

To participate, please pre-register for the conference call here: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/sjBgewXIf4fl

During registration, participant information is collected, and a personal attendee-ID provided. Following registration, you will receive an e-mail with your personal access code (PIN) for the conference call.

Logging in to the call:

To dial in to the conference call, please use the information provided in the confirmation email. We recommend dialing a few minutes prior to the call.

To dial in, please use one of the following dial-in numbers:

AUSTRIA: +43 1 3865463

GERMANY: +49 89 200039051 (English speaking)

FRANCE: +33 4 82 98 61 32

SWITZERLAND: +41 43 550 14 51

UK: +44 20 3872 0883

If you have not registered in advance, you can enter the conference assisted by an operator. After collecting the necessary information, the operator will place you in the conference. To reach an operator, please dial the following number:

GERMANY: +49 89 244184431 (English speaking)

The conference call will be supported by a web presentation: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/index.html?e=sjBgewXIf4fl

The Marinomed presentation window will open at the beginning of the conference. Only registered participants can follow the presentation in the online tool. The webcast does not support audio (please follow above instructions for audio) and runs best with the Firefox or Chrome browser.

The presentation can be downloaded c. 15 minutes before the conference call from the Company's website: https://www.marinomed.com/en/investors/publications

The press release on the full year results 2020 will be published at 7.45 a.m. CET / 6.45 a.m. GMT and will be available in the news section of the Company's website:

https://www.marinomed.com/en/news

If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Pascal Schmidt

Chief Financial Officer, Marinomed Biotech AG

Hovengasse 25, 2100 Korneuburg, Austria

E-Mail: ir@marinomed.com

Tel.: +43 2262 90300

International Media and IR Contact

MC Services AG

Dr. Brigitte Keller, Julia Hofmann

T +49 89 210228 0

UK: Shaun Brown

M: +44 7867 515 918

E-mail: marinomed@mc-services.eu

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project" and "target". Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward- looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Marinomed Biotech AG published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
