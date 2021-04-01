Marinomed Biotech : Conference Call Invitation - Full year results 2020

Conference Call Invite: Marinomed Biotech AG announces full year results 2020

Conference Call on 14 April 2021, 10.00 a.m. CET presenting full year results

Korneuburg, Austria, 01 April 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science- based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, will announce its full year results 2020 on 14 April 2021 and is pleased to invite you to an international conference call (held in English language). The conference call is scheduled for 10.00 a.m. CET (9.00 a.m. GMT). Your dialogue partners will be Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, and Pascal Schmidt, CFO.

The presentation can be downloaded c. 15 minutes before the conference call from the Company's website: https://www.marinomed.com/en/investors/publications

The press release on the full year results 2020 will be published at 7.45 a.m. CET / 6.45 a.m. GMT and will be available in the news section of the Company's website: