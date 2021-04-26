Marinomed Biotech : Jahresfinanzbericht 2020 (ESEF)
Jahresfinanzbericht 2020 (ESEF)
Wird in Kürze hier zur Verfügung gestellt.
Disclaimer
Marinomed Biotech AG published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:13:48 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
Sales 2021
10,3 M
12,5 M
12,5 M
Net income 2021
-10,1 M
-12,2 M
-12,2 M
Net Debt 2021
15,6 M
18,9 M
18,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
-20,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
206 M
248 M
249 M
EV / Sales 2021
21,5x
EV / Sales 2022
3,02x
Nbr of Employees
42
Free-Float
61,1%
Chart MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
168,23 €
Last Close Price
139,50 €
Spread / Highest target
24,7%
Spread / Average Target
20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
16,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.