    MARI   ATMARINOMED6

MARINOMED BIOTECH AG

(MARI)
  
Marinomed Biotech : Jahresfinanzbericht 2020 (ESEF)

04/26/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Jahresfinanzbericht 2020 (ESEF)

Wird in Kürze hier zur Verfügung gestellt.

Disclaimer

Marinomed Biotech AG published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:13:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10,3 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2021 -10,1 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2021 15,6 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 206 M 248 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
Marinomed Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 168,23 €
Last Close Price 139,50 €
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Grassauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Pascal Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Simon Jules Nebel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eva Prieschl-Grassauer Chief Scientific Officer
Helmut Baranyovszki Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG17.23%248
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.17%435 766
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.15%291 656
PFIZER, INC.5.03%215 652
NOVARTIS AG-3.59%198 773
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.79%197 138
