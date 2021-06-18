Marinomed Biotech : Voting Results

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Marinomed Biotech

AG on 17. Juni 2021

Agenda item 2:

Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2020

Number of shares voting valid: 846,576

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 57.41 %

Total number of valid votes: 846,576

FOR-Votes 846,576 votes. AGAINST-Votes 0 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats für das Geschäftsjahr 2020

Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,460

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.23 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,109,460

FOR-Votes 1,109,460 votes. AGAINST-Votes 0 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Wahl des Abschlussprüfers und des Konzernabschlussprüfers für das Geschäftsjahr 2021

Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,460

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.23 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,109,460

FOR-Votes 1,109,460 votes. AGAINST-Votes 0 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Beschlussfassung über den Vergütungsbericht

Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,328

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.22 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,109,328