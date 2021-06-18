Marinomed Biotech : Voting Results

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Marinomed Biotech
AG on 17. Juni 2021
Agenda item 2:
Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
Number of shares voting valid: 846,576
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 57.41 %
Total number of valid votes: 846,576
|
FOR-Votes
|
846,576 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
0 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
0 votes.
|
|
Agenda item 3:
Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,460
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.23 %
Total number of valid votes: 1,109,460
|
FOR-Votes
|
1,109,460 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
0 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
0 votes.
|
|
Agenda item 4:
Wahl des Abschlussprüfers und des Konzernabschlussprüfers für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,460
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.23 %
Total number of valid votes: 1,109,460
|
FOR-Votes
|
1,109,460 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
0 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
0 votes.
|
|
Agenda item 5:
Beschlussfassung über den Vergütungsbericht
Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,328
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.22 %
Total number of valid votes: 1,109,328
|
FOR-Votes
|
943,178 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
166,150 votes.