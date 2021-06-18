Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Marinomed Biotech AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARI   ATMARINOMED6

MARINOMED BIOTECH AG

(MARI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/18 04:43:40 am
123.75 EUR   +1.02%
04:39aMARINOMED BIOTECH  : Voting Results
PU
05/27MARINOMED BIOTECH  : Hygiene concept 2021
PU
05/26MARINOMED BIOTECH  : Investor Presentation Q1 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marinomed Biotech : Voting Results

06/18/2021 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Marinomed Biotech

AG on 17. Juni 2021

Agenda item 2:

Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2020

Number of shares voting valid: 846,576

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 57.41 %

Total number of valid votes: 846,576

FOR-Votes

846,576 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats für das Geschäftsjahr 2020

Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,460

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.23 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,109,460

FOR-Votes

1,109,460 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Wahl des Abschlussprüfers und des Konzernabschlussprüfers für das Geschäftsjahr 2021

Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,460

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.23 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,109,460

FOR-Votes

1,109,460 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Beschlussfassung über den Vergütungsbericht

Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,328

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.22 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,109,328

FOR-Votes

943,178 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

166,150 votes.

Page 1 of 2

ABSTENTIONS 132 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Beschlussfassung über die Ermächtigung des Vorstands, Finanzinstrumente im Sinne von § 174 AktG, insbesondere Wandelschuldverschreibungen, Gewinnschuldverschreibungen oder Genussrechte, die den Bezug auf und/oder den Umtausch in Aktien der Gesellschaft vorsehen können, auszugeben, samt Ermächtigung zum Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre auf diese Finanzinstrumente mit Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats.

Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,430

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.23 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,109,430

FOR-Votes

1,075,721 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

33,709 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

30 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Beschlussfassung über (a) die Aufhebung des bestehenden Bedingten Kapitals 2018 und

  1. die bedingte Erhöhung des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft gemäß § 159 Abs. 2 Z 1 AktG zur Ausgabe an Gläubiger von Finanzinstrumenten (Bedingtes Kapital 2021) sowie die entsprechende Änderung der Satzung in § 5 Abs. 5 und Abs. 9.

Number of shares voting valid: 1,109,430

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.23 %

Total number of valid votes: 1,109,430

FOR-Votes

1,109,430 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

30 votes.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Marinomed Biotech AG published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
04:39aMARINOMED BIOTECH  : Voting Results
PU
05/27MARINOMED BIOTECH  : Hygiene concept 2021
PU
05/26MARINOMED BIOTECH  : Investor Presentation Q1 2021
PU
05/26MARINOMED BIOTECH  : Update Q1 2021
PU
05/26MARINOMED BIOTECH  : Conference Call Invitation - Results Q1 2021
PU
05/26MARINOMED BIOTECH AG REPORTS FINANCI : Growth in Sales, due to persistent strong..
PU
05/26PRESS RELEASE : Marinomed Biotech AG Reports -2-
DJ
05/26PRESS RELEASE : Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Financial Results for 1st Quarter 2..
DJ
05/20MARINOMED BIOTECH  : Resolution proposals of the management board and the superv..
PU
05/20MARINOMED BIOTECH  : Remuneration report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,7 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net income 2021 -10,1 M -12,0 M -12,0 M
Net Debt 2021 15,6 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
Marinomed Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 168,23 €
Last Close Price 122,50 €
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Grassauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Pascal Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Simon Jules Nebel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eva Prieschl-Grassauer Chief Scientific Officer
Helmut Baranyovszki Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG2.94%215
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.98%435 090
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.75%328 768
PFIZER, INC.7.25%220 997
NOVARTIS AG2.73%210 424
ABBVIE INC.7.23%202 939