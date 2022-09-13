Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Marinomed Biotech AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARI   ATMARINOMED6

MARINOMED BIOTECH AG

(MARI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:25 2022-09-13 am EDT
62.30 EUR   +0.48%
02:00aMARINOMED BIOTECH : to attend several upcoming investor and industry conferences
PU
01:47aMarinomed to attend several upcoming investor and industry conferences
EQ
08/25MARINOMED BIOTECH : Investor Presentation H1 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marinomed Biotech : to attend several upcoming investor and industry conferences

09/13/2022 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marinomed to attend several upcoming investor and industry

conferences

Korneuburg, Austria, 13 September 2022 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, today announced that they will be attending several upcoming investor and industry conferences where they will be available for meetings:

Baader Investment Conference: Small-Cap Day (link)

23 September 2022 - Munich, Germany

Organized by Baader Bank Group, the annual conference gives listed companies the opportunity to present and to connect with investors from the European capital market. Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, and Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. A company presentation is scheduled for 23 September from 14:50 to 15:30 CEST.

The Finest CEElection Investor Conference 2022

03-04 October 2022 - Vienna, Austria

This Erste Group conference is one of the biggest annual gatherings of institutional investors and key companies of the Central and Eastern European region.

Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, Pascal Schmidt, CFO, and Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will be available for 1-on-1 meetings.

BioPharm America (link)

04-05 October 2022 - online

The EBD event brings together the most innovative companies with leaders across the life science value chain.

Marinomed will be available for virtual meetings via the PartneringONE platform.

BIO-Europe (link)

24-26 October 2022 - Leipzig, Germany

BIO-Europe is the industry's largest gathering of professionals from the biotech, pharma, and the financial industry.

Dr. Cornelia Kutzer, CBO, and Dr. Susanne Bach, Senior Manager BDL, will be attending in person and look forward to seeing you there. Meetings can be scheduled via the PartneringONE platform.

CPHI (link)

01-03 November 2022 - Frankfurt, Germany and online

This industry conference provides a global platform to suppliers, manufacturers and buyers in the pharmaceutical industry:

Marinomed will be on site to inform about Solv4U partnerships. Launched last year, Solv4U provides pharma and biotech clients access to the Marinosolv technology to improve solubility and bioavailability of their APIs.

1

The company's exhibition stand #91C76 is located in Hall 9.1 in zone ICSE. In-person and virtual meetings with Marinomed's BD team can be scheduled via the conference platform or directly via bd@marinomed.com.

Inv€$tival Showcase (link)

14 November 2022 - London, UK

This event brings together growth stage and public companies from the life science and health technology with investors and is part of Europe's biggest dedicated healthcare investment week, serving as the pre-day to Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The company presentation is scheduled for 3 pm GMT in the Biotech Late Growth Stage track.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-basedover-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. Marinomed also develops drugs for other serious viral infectious diseases based on iota- carrageenan. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

For further inquiries contact:

Marinomed Biotech AG

International Media Contact

PR: Lucia Mayr-Harting

MC Services AG

T +43 2262 90300 158

Dr. Brigitte Keller, Dr. Regina Lutz

Email: pr@marinomed.com

T +49 89 210228 0

IR: Stephanie Kniep

UK: Shaun Brown

T +43 2262 90300 226

M: +44 7867 515 918

Email: ir@marinomed.com

Email: marinomed@mc-services.eu

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project" and "target". Forward-

2

looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed, Marinosolv® and Carragelose® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

3

Disclaimer

Marinomed Biotech AG published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 05:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
02:00aMARINOMED BIOTECH : to attend several upcoming investor and industry conferences
PU
01:47aMarinomed to attend several upcoming investor and industry conferences
EQ
08/25MARINOMED BIOTECH : Investor Presentation H1 2022
PU
08/25Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
08/25MARINOMED BIOTECH : continues its growth path and reports strong financials in H1 2022
PU
08/25Marinomed Biotech AG continues its growth path and reports strong financials in H1 2022
EQ
08/25Marinomed Biotech AG Confirms Financial Outlook for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
08/12MARINOMED BIOTECH : Conference Call Invitation - Half Year Results 2022
PU
07/21MARINOMED BIOTECH : to pause issuing of tranches of Convertible Notes Funding Program to N..
PU
07/21Marinomed to pause issuing of tranches of Convertible Notes Funding Program to Nice & G..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,9 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net income 2022 -5,80 M -5,88 M -5,88 M
Net Debt 2022 15,8 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,4 M 94,6 M 94,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,32x
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
Marinomed Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 62,00 €
Average target price 127,00 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Grassauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Pascal Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Simon Jules Nebel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eva Prieschl-Grassauer Chief Scientific Officer
Helmut Baranyovszki Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG-29.55%95
CSL LIMITED2.72%98 522
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-10.30%41 837
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-27.93%36 243
BIOGEN INC.-11.70%30 741
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-26.65%21 113