Marinomed Biotech : to attend several upcoming investor and industry conferences

Marinomed to attend several upcoming investor and industry

conferences

Korneuburg, Austria, 13 September 2022 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, today announced that they will be attending several upcoming investor and industry conferences where they will be available for meetings:

Baader Investment Conference: Small-Cap Day (link)

23 September 2022 - Munich, Germany

Organized by Baader Bank Group, the annual conference gives listed companies the opportunity to present and to connect with investors from the European capital market. Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, and Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. A company presentation is scheduled for 23 September from 14:50 to 15:30 CEST.

The Finest CEElection Investor Conference 2022

03-04 October 2022 - Vienna, Austria

This Erste Group conference is one of the biggest annual gatherings of institutional investors and key companies of the Central and Eastern European region.

Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, Pascal Schmidt, CFO, and Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will be available for 1-on-1 meetings.

BioPharm America (link)

04-05 October 2022 - online

The EBD event brings together the most innovative companies with leaders across the life science value chain.

Marinomed will be available for virtual meetings via the PartneringONE platform.

BIO-Europe (link)

24-26 October 2022 - Leipzig, Germany

BIO-Europe is the industry's largest gathering of professionals from the biotech, pharma, and the financial industry.

Dr. Cornelia Kutzer, CBO, and Dr. Susanne Bach, Senior Manager BDL, will be attending in person and look forward to seeing you there. Meetings can be scheduled via the PartneringONE platform.

CPHI (link)

01-03 November 2022 - Frankfurt, Germany and online

This industry conference provides a global platform to suppliers, manufacturers and buyers in the pharmaceutical industry:

Marinomed will be on site to inform about Solv4U partnerships. Launched last year, Solv4U provides pharma and biotech clients access to the Marinosolv technology to improve solubility and bioavailability of their APIs.

