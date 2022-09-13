Marinomed Biotech : to attend several upcoming investor and industry conferences

Marinomed to attend several upcoming investor and industry
conferences
Korneuburg, Austria, 13 September 2022 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, today announced that they will be attending several upcoming investor and industry conferences where they will be available for meetings:
Baader Investment Conference: Small-Cap Day (link)
23 September 2022 - Munich, Germany
Organized by Baader Bank Group, the annual conference gives listed companies the opportunity to present and to connect with investors from the European capital market. Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, and Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. A company presentation is scheduled for 23 September from 14:50 to 15:30 CEST.
The Finest CEElection Investor Conference 2022
03-04 October 2022 - Vienna, Austria
This Erste Group conference is one of the biggest annual gatherings of institutional investors and key companies of the Central and Eastern European region.
Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, Pascal Schmidt, CFO, and Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will be available for 1-on-1 meetings.
BioPharm America (link)
04-05 October 2022 - online
The EBD event brings together the most innovative companies with leaders across the life science value chain.
Marinomed will be available for virtual meetings via the PartneringONE platform.
BIO-Europe (link)
24-26 October 2022 - Leipzig, Germany
BIO-Europe is the industry's largest gathering of professionals from the biotech, pharma, and the financial industry.
Dr. Cornelia Kutzer, CBO, and Dr. Susanne Bach, Senior Manager BDL, will be attending in person and look forward to seeing you there. Meetings can be scheduled via the PartneringONE platform.
CPHI (link)
01-03 November 2022 - Frankfurt, Germany and online
This industry conference provides a global platform to suppliers, manufacturers and buyers in the pharmaceutical industry:
Marinomed will be on site to inform about Solv4U partnerships. Launched last year, Solv4U provides pharma and biotech clients access to the Marinosolv technology to improve solubility and bioavailability of their APIs.
The company's exhibition stand #91C76 is located in Hall 9.1 in zone ICSE. In-person and virtual meetings with Marinomed's BD team can be scheduled via the conference platform or directly via bd@marinomed.com.
Inv€$tival Showcase (link)
14 November 2022 - London, UK
This event brings together growth stage and public companies from the life science and health technology with investors and is part of Europe's biggest dedicated healthcare investment week, serving as the pre-day to Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The company presentation is scheduled for 3 pm GMT in the Biotech Late Growth Stage track.
About Marinomed Biotech AG
Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-basedover-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. Marinomed also develops drugs for other serious viral infectious diseases based on iota- carrageenan. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.
For further inquiries contact:
Marinomed Biotech AG
International Media Contact
PR: Lucia Mayr-Harting
MC Services AG
T +43 2262 90300 158
Dr. Brigitte Keller, Dr. Regina Lutz
Email: pr@marinomed.com
T +49 89 210228 0
IR: Stephanie Kniep
UK: Shaun Brown
T +43 2262 90300 226
M: +44 7867 515 918
Email: ir@marinomed.com
Email: marinomed@mc-services.eu
