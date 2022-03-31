Marinus Pharmaceuticals : ​Marinus Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Financial Position With Drawdown of $30 Million Under Oaktree Capital Credit Facility - Form 8-K

​

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Financial Position With Drawdown of $30 Million Under Oaktree Capital Credit Facility

BARDA research contract extended through 2023

RADNOR, Pa. - March 31, 2022 -Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced it has received $30 million in funding under the existing Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree) credit agreement. This additional funding became available as a result of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent approval of the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients two years of age and older.

In May 2021, Marinus signed a credit financing agreement with Oaktree, a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments. Together with this $30 million drawdown, Marinus has drawn a total of $75 million in funding, including $15 million at signing of the credit financing agreement and $30 million upon the FDA's acceptance of the CDD NDA filing in September 2021.

In addition, Marinus entered into an amendment to its previously disclosed agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to extend Marinus' performance period for funding through the end of 2023 to align with updated timeline expectations for the Phase 3 RAISE trial in refractory status epilepticus (RSE). The base contract provides up to $21 million of research funding from BARDA for the ongoing RAISE trial, with potential for total BARDA research funding of up to $51 million based on success-based milestones. Ganaxolone development for RSE is being funded in part by BARDA, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under contract number 75A50120C00159.

Indication and Usage

ZTALMY is indicated for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase like 5 (CDKL5) deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients 2 years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions

Somnolence and Sedation: ZTALMY can cause somnolence and sedation. In a clinical study somnolence and sedation appeared early during treatment and were generally dose related. Other CNS depressants, including opioids, antidepressants, and alcohol, could potentiate these effects. Monitor patients for these effects and advise them not to drive or operate machinery until they have gained sufficient experience on ZTALMY to gauge whether it adversely affects their ability to drive or operate machinery.

Suicidal Behavior and Ideation: Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), including ZTALMY, increase the risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior. Monitor patients taking ZTALMY for the emergence or