  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNS   US56854Q2003

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MRNS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.370 USD   -5.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

04/18/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of an inducement award to one new employee. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 13,800 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) as inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

This stock option grant has an exercise price of $7.93 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on April 12, 2022 (date of grant for such stock options). All of the stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date of employment, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares of Common Stock in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter on each monthly anniversary, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The stock option was granted as inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -107 M - -
Net cash 2022 55,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 289 M 289 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
EV / Sales 2023 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,80 $
Average target price 30,22 $
Spread / Average Target 287%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott N. Braunstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Pfanstiel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nicole Vitullo Chairman
Joseph Hulihan Chief Medical Officer
Fred Halperin Vice President-Marinus Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-34.34%289
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.16%473 068
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.17%335 830
PFIZER, INC.-10.04%298 712
ABBVIE INC.19.87%286 686
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.28%272 383