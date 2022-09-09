Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNS   US56854Q2003

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MRNS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
6.680 USD   +1.06%
04:06pMarinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
BU
09/07Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/29Marinus Pharmaceuticals Completes Sale of Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; Shares Jump After Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

09/09/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to nine new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 68,050 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These stock option grants have an exercise price of $6.61 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on September 8, 2022 (date of grant for such stock options). All of the stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date of employment, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares of Common Stock in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter on each monthly anniversary, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to each of the employees entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s commercial product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The potential of ganaxolone is also being studied in other rare seizure disorders, including in Phase 3 trials in tuberous sclerosis complex and refractory status epilepticus. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABAA receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 55,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -85,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 62,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,61 $
Average target price 29,56 $
Spread / Average Target 347%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott N. Braunstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Pfanstiel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nicole Vitullo Chairman
Joseph Hulihan Chief Medical Officer
Fred Halperin Vice President-Marinus Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-44.36%246
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.32%434 840
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.81%299 780
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.57%273 820
PFIZER, INC.-20.27%264 230
ABBVIE INC.3.78%248 453