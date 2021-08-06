Log in
    MRNS   US56854Q2003

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MRNS)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

08/06/2021
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 45,625 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These stock option grants have an exercise price of $13.27 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on August 5, 2021 (date of grant for such stock options). All of the stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date of employment, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares of Common Stock in 36 equal monthly installments at the end of each month following such anniversary, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to each of the employees entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder last year and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -107 M - -
Net cash 2021 57,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 486 M 486 M -
EV / Sales 2021 41,5x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Scott N. Braunstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Pfanstiel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nicole Vitullo Chairman
Joseph Hulihan Chief Medical Officer
Tim M. Mayleben Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.74%486
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.36%457 236
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.91%344 172
PFIZER, INC.22.41%252 232
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.47%239 510
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.64%234 631