Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    MRNS

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MRNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marinus Pharmaceuticals : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/24/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) (the “Company” or “Marinus”), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to 12 new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 173,123 shares of its common stock as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Of these stock option grants, 112,875 stock option grants have an exercise price $15.91 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Marinus’ common stock on March 18, 2021, the date of grant for the stock options, and 60,243 stock option grants will be priced on the closing price of the employee’s future start date, which will be considered the date of grant for the stock options. All of the stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date of employment and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares in 36 equal monthly installments at the end of each month following such anniversary, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company is currently initiating a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
09:06aMARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule..
BU
07:03aMARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Appoints Dr. Saraswathy (Sara) Nochur to Board of Dir..
BU
03/10MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : HC Wainwright Adjusts Marinus Pharmaceuticals' Price ..
MT
03/10MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Jefferies Adjusts Marinus Pharmaceuticals' Price Targ..
MT
03/10MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Marinus Pharmaceuticals PT to $32..
MT
03/09MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
03/09MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/09MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter 2..
BU
03/09MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ot..
AQ
02/23MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Unveils New Brand as the Company Prepares for Commerc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -71,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 76,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 561 M 561 M -
EV / Sales 2021 46,6x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,78 $
Last Close Price 15,34 $
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 94,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott N. Braunstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward F. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Nicole Vitullo Chairman
Joe Hulihan Chief Medical Officer
Tim M. Mayleben Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.74%576
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.89%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.11%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-2.20%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-2.16%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.76%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ