    MRNS   US56854Q2003

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MRNS)
  Report
Marinus Pharmaceuticals : Reschedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

05/13/2021 | 11:21am EDT
New Date and Time: Monday, May 17 at 8:30 AM Eastern

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that it has rescheduled its Fiscal First Quarter 2021 financial results conference call, originally scheduled for Thursday May 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern. The call will now be held on Monday, May 17 at 8:30 AM ET.

Access to the call remains the same as originally planned:

Domestic: (833) 979-2765
International: (343) 761-2590
Webcast Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3081130/88D98EC340CEF9104A24FACA2A4283B7
Conference ID: 6864408

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and has recently disclosed top line results from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company has initiated a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -71,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 76,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 539 M 539 M -
EV / Sales 2021 44,4x
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 94,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,78 $
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott N. Braunstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Pfanstiel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nicole Vitullo Chairman
Joseph Hulihan Chief Medical Officer
Tim M. Mayleben Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.66%539
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.88%442 937
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.57%286 340
PFIZER, INC.6.90%221 397
ABBVIE INC.7.29%203 045
NOVARTIS AG-4.30%197 785