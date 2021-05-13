Marinus Pharmaceuticals : Reschedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

New Date and Time: Monday, May 17 at 8:30 AM Eastern

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that it has rescheduled its Fiscal First Quarter 2021 financial results conference call, originally scheduled for Thursday May 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern. The call will now be held on Monday, May 17 at 8:30 AM ET.

Access to the call remains the same as originally planned:

Domestic: (833) 979-2765

International: (343) 761-2590

Webcast Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3081130/88D98EC340CEF9104A24FACA2A4283B7

Conference ID: 6864408

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and has recently disclosed top line results from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company has initiated a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

