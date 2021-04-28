Log in
    MRNS

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MRNS)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

04/28/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that members of its leadership team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

B. Riley Neuroscience Conference

7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit

Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

  • Date and Time: Monday, May 24, 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer

All of the above webcasts may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the Marinus website, www.marinuspharma.com.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, and has recently disclosed top line results from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company has initiated a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -71,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 76,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 535 M 535 M -
EV / Sales 2021 44,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,78 $
Last Close Price 14,61 $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott N. Braunstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Pfanstiel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nicole Vitullo Chairman
Joseph Hulihan Chief Medical Officer
Tim M. Mayleben Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.75%535
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.69%429 605
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.21%288 099
PFIZER, INC.5.08%214 480
ABBVIE INC.4.00%196 672
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.43%195 821
