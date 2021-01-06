Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    MRNS

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MRNS)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

01/06/2021 | 07:06am EST
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that company management will present a corporate overview during the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. An audio-only presentation will take place January 14, 2021 at 3:40 pm EST. Company management will also participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference on January 11.

Additional details can be found below:

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Webcast and audio replays will be available following each event under the Investors & Media page of the Company's website at www.marinuspharma.com.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.


© Business Wire 2021
