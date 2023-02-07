Advanced search
    MRNS   US56854Q2003

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MRNS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
6.490 USD   -0.61%
07:16aMarinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01/30Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/30Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Steve Pfanstiel as Chief Operating Officer
CI
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/07/2023 | 07:16am EST
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that management will present and participate during the following conferences in February and March.

  • SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (virtual)
    • February 15 at 2:20 p.m. E.T.
  • Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA
    • March 6 at 12:50 p.m. E.T.
  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual)
    • March 14 at 4:00 p.m. E.T.

Links to the events can be accessed on the Investors & Media page of Marinus’ website at ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s commercial product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The potential of ganaxolone is also being studied in other rare seizure disorders, including in Phase 3 trials in tuberous sclerosis complex and refractory status epilepticus. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABAA receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 322 M 322 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 95,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,49 $
Average target price 24,50 $
Spread / Average Target 278%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott N. Braunstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven E. Pfanstiel Treasurer, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Joseph Hulihan Chief Medical Officer
Fred Halperin Vice President-Marinus Technology
Michael S. Saporito Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.63.07%322
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.82%427 102
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.31%320 837
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.13%311 923
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.27%269 272
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.24%263 757