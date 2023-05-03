Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that management will present and participate during the following conferences in May.

JMP Securities 2023 Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY May 15 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.





RBC Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY May 16 at 10:00 a.m. E.T.



Links to the events can be accessed on the Investors and Media page of Marinus’ website at ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s commercial product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The potential of ganaxolone is also being studied in other rare seizure disorders, including in Phase 3 trials in tuberous sclerosis complex and refractory status epilepticus. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABA A receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

