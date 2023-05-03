Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNS   US56854Q2003

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MRNS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-02 pm EDT
8.810 USD   -3.45%
07:09aMarinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
04/27Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023
BU
04/25Oppenheimer Adjusts Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $14 From $12, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/03/2023 | 07:09am EDT
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that management will present and participate during the following conferences in May.

  • JMP Securities 2023 Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY
    • May 15 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

  • RBC Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY
    • May 16 at 10:00 a.m. E.T.

Links to the events can be accessed on the Investors and Media page of Marinus’ website at ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s commercial product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The potential of ganaxolone is also being studied in other rare seizure disorders, including in Phase 3 trials in tuberous sclerosis complex and refractory status epilepticus. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABAA receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -153 M - -
Net cash 2023 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 438 M 438 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
EV / Sales 2024 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,81 $
Average target price 24,78 $
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott N. Braunstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven E. Pfanstiel Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Treasurer
Joseph Hulihan Chief Medical Officer
Michael S. Saporito Vice President-Research
Tim M. Mayleben Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.121.36%453
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.39%425 153
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY10.49%385 224
NOVO NORDISK A/S20.41%374 068
MERCK & CO., INC.6.26%295 235
ABBVIE INC.-6.18%271 166
