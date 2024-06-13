Shareholders with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Marinus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRNS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 15, 2024, Marinus disclosed that its Phase 3 RAISE trial for the treatment of refractory status epilepticus (RSE) had not met early stopping criteria and that the Company would be “evaluating potential cost-saving strategies.” On this news, Marinus’ stock price fell $6.22, or 82.7%, to close at $1.30 per share on April 15, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 8, 2024, Marinus announced several cost cutting measures, including the halting on clinical trial enrollment in the RAISE and RAISE II trials, reduced Company workforce, and operational changes. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it had stopped that Phase 3 Raise II trial. On this news, Marinus’ stock price fell $0.14, or 8.91%, to close at $1.43 per share on May 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Marinus securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

