Living with CDKL5 deficiency disorder
July 2024
Safe Harbor Statement
To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "believe", and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding our ability to continue as a going concern; our expected revenue and expenses; our commercialization plans for ZTALMY® and clinical development plans for ganaxolone, and the expected timing thereof; the clinical development schedule and milestones; expected dosing in our clinical trials; our expected timing to begin and complete enrollment in our clinical trials; the expected trial design, target patient population and endpoints for our clinical trials; interpretation of scientific basis for ganaxolone use; timing for availability and release of data; the potential safety and efficacy and therapeutic potential of ganaxolone; timing and expectations regarding the potential benefits ZTALMY will provide for patients and physicians; timing and expectations regarding regulatory communications and submissions; expectations regarding our agreement with BARDA; expectations regarding our current and contemplated collaborations with ex-US partners, including the potential benefits and timing thereof; expectations regarding the potential market opportunities for our product candidates; expectations regarding patient populations; expectations regarding potential commercial alliances; expectations regarding our cash flow, cash projections and cash runway; expectations regarding the continued uptake of ZTALMY; expectations regarding the impact of on-going scientific and clinical research investments on our product candidates; expectations regarding operating margins; plans for commercial investments; plans to leverage existing our infrastructure and knowledge; our plans for the global access program and the expected benefits and timing thereof; and our expectations regarding future opportunities of oral and IV ganaxolone. Forward-looking statements in this presentation involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties and delays relating to patient and physician acceptance of ZTALMY; our ability to obtain adequate market access for ZTALMY; our ability to comply with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") requirement for additional post-market studies in the required timeframes; the timing of regulatory filings; the potential that regulatory authorities, including the FDA and the European Medicines Agency ("EMA"), may not grant or may delay approval for our product candidates; uncertainties and delays relating to the design, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; unanticipated costs and expenses; early clinical trials may not be indicative of the results in later clinical trials; clinical trial results may not support regulatory approval or further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the FDA or EMA may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for our product candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and defend intellectual property for our product candidates; the potential negative impact of third party patents on our collaborators' or our ability to commercialize ganaxolone; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to service those markets; our cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support our operating plan for as long as anticipated; our expectations, projections and estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and the availability of and the need for additional financing; our ability to obtain additional funding to support our commercial and clinical development programs; our dependence on ex-US partners to commercialize ZTALMY outside of the US; the potential for our ex-US partners to breach our collaboration agreements or terminate the agreements; and the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by us that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our product candidates. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, see filings we have made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may access these documentsfor free by visiting EDGAR on the SECweb site at www.sec.gov.
Ganaxolone Development Pipeline
Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric GABAA receptor modulator with a well-defined MOA designed to treat patients suffering from seizure disorders.
Ganaxolone is designed to modulate both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors to calm over-excited neurons.
Oral Suspension
Oral Suspension
Oral Suspension
Intravenous
Phase 1
Phase 2
CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder
Tuberous Sclerosis Complex
TrustTSC Trial
Developmental Epileptic
Encephalopathies
Including Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
Refractory Status Epilepticus
RAISE Trial
Ongoing trial
Planned future trial
Phase 3
Approved
FDA & EMA approved
Anticipated Milestones
Topline data first half of Q4 2024
Trial to begin 1H 2025
Topline data announced June 2024
ZTALMY® Clinical and Commercial Overview
ZTALMY® Has the Potential to Significantly Advance Epilepsy Treatment
FDA-approved in CDD
Well-characterized safety profile
Differentiated MOA addresses unmet need
CDD: CDKL5 deficiency disorder; MOA: mechanism of action
Scalable commercial infrastructure supports rapid expansion and adoption
Significant commercial opportunity
Phase 3 CDD Marigold Trial Data and Safety Summary
Phase 3 Marigold data publishedin The Lancet Neurology
First international CDKL5 guidelines publishedin Frontiers in Neurology
Patients taking ganaxolone experienced a significant reduction in seizure frequency
40
ReductionPercentMedian SeizuresMotorMajorofFrequency
30.7%
Ganaxolone reduced
30
the frequency of
monthly major motor
seizures by a median of
30.7% compared with
20
6.9% for placebo
(p=0.0036)*
Δ = 27.1% (47.9 - 9.6)**
10
6.9%
28-day
0
Ganaxolone Placebo
*Wilcoxon Rank-Sum Test **Hodges-Lehman Estimate of Median Difference
*Hodges-Lehmann estimate of median difference (95% confidence interval)
**Wilcoxon rank-sum test
Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAE)
Preferred Term
Placebo (n=51)
Ganaxolone (n=50)
Any TEAE, n (%)
45
(88.2)
43
(86.0)
Somnolence
8 (15.7)
18
(36.0)
Pyrexia
4
(7.8)
9 (18.0)
Upper Respiratory
3
(5.9)
5 (10.0)
Tract Infection
Constipation
3
(5.9)
3
(6.0)
Salivary Hypersecretion
1 (2.0)
3 (6.0)
Sedation
2
(3.9)
3
(6.0)
Serious Treatment Emergent Adverse Events
Preferred Term
Placebo (n=51)
Ganaxolone (n=50)
Any Serious TEAE, n (%)
5 (9.8)
6 (12.0)
Bronchitis
0 (0.0)
1 (2.0)
Rhinovirus Infection
0 (0.0)
1 (2.0)
Urinary Tract Infection
0 (0.0)
1 (2.0)
Pneumonia Mycoplasmal
1 (2.0)
0 (0.0)
Pneumonia Viral
1 (2.0)
0 (0.0)
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
1 (2.0)
0 (0.0)
Bronchiolitis
Oxygen Saturation Decreased
0 (0.0)
1 (2.0)
Food Refusal
0 (0.0)
1 (2.0)
Pneumonia Aspiration
0 (0.0)
1 (2.0)
Hypoxia
1 (2.0)
0 (0.0)
Faecaloma
1 (2.0)
0 (0.0)
Hypotonia
1 (2.0)
0 (0.0)
Seizure
1 (2.0)
0 (0.0)
Unresponsive to Stimuli
1 (2.0)
0 (0.0)
Includes AEs that occurred >5% of subjects in
ganaxolone arm and ganaxolone > placebo
Phase 3 Open Label Extension Data in CDD
Reduction in monthly major motor seizure frequency through 2 years of the OLE*
Trial data published in Epilepsia
Patients achieved average seizure reductions of approximately 50% at two years of treatment
Patients who remained in the clinical trial at 2 years experienced sustained reduction in MMSF1
- Following the pivotal trial, 88 out of 101 patients entered an open-label extension study to evaluate the ongoing safety and efﬁcacy of ZTALMY.1
- The primary objective of the OLE was to collect additional safety and tolerability data. Safety findings were consistent with the double-blind phase; no new safety findings had emerged at the time of analysis. 1,2
- Additional efficacy assessments were also performed. Open-label design and small sample size preclude conclusions about efficacy.
*Data as of June 30, 2022
- Data on file. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Specchio N, Amin S, Hulihan J, et al. Extended duration safety and efficacy of ganaxolone for the treatment of CDKL5 deficiency disorder: preliminary open-label
extension analysis (Marigold Study). American Epilepsy Society. Dec 4-8, 2020. Virtual conference.
ZTALMY® Performance Metrics and Growth Drivers
U.S. net product revenue of $7.5M for the first quarter
>125% growth from Q1 2023
Continued strong new patient enrollments
Continued growth of new prescribers driving demand
Increased full year 2024 expected U.S. net product revenue to
$33M-$35M
Favorable reimbursement
dynamics across all payers, including both commercial and government programs
Achieved profitability on the ZTALMY
commercial investment in Q1 2024, ahead of original target
Growth Opportunities:
- >1,000 CDD patients identified through third-party data sources
- Indication expansion, including TSC
- Ex-U.S.launches (EU, MENA, China)
Significant Near-term Milestones Build on Commercial Success
Program
Indication
1H 2024
2H 2024
1H 2025
2H 2025
CDKL5 deficiency
Achieved
disorder
profitability*
Tuberous sclerosis
Completed
Phase 3 TrustTSC
Potential filing for FDA
Potential Launch
Phase 3
complex
readout
Approval
enrollment
Developmental and
Begin enrollment of
epileptic
Phase 2 trial
encephalopathies
Second-Gen
Lennox-Gastaut
IND Expected
Program
syndrome
Topline Data Readout Expected Before Year-End
*on ZTALMY commercial investment
Driving Global Access of ZTALMY® (ganaxolone)
Europe:Collaboration agreement with Orion Corporation for ganaxolone in CDD, TSC, RSE
- Up to €90 million of development, commercial, and sales milestones1; tiered royalties in the low double-digits up to the high teens (oral suspension) and low 20s (IV)
- Marinus is eligible to receive a €10 million payment on achievement of certain CDD launch milestones
China:Collaboration agreement with Tenacia Biotechnology for ganaxolone in CDD, TSC, SE
- Up to $256 million of development, commercial, and sales milestones2; tiered double-digit royalties
MENA:Distribution agreement with Biologix Fzco for ganaxolone
- Revenue sharing arrangement with regulatory milestones
Marinus Access Program
Program initiated in Q4 2023 to expand global access to ZTALMY in non- partnered markets for appropriate patients with seizures associated with CDD
1Subject to achievement of certain clinical and commercial launch milestones related to CDD, TSC, and RSE and annualized sales thresholds for the oral and IV products
2Subject to achievement of regulatory approvals for CDD and TSC
