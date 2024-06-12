The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Marinus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRNS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 15, 2024, Marinus disclosed that its Phase 3 RAISE trial for the treatment of refractory status epilepticus (RSE) had not met early stopping criteria and that the Company would be “evaluating potential cost-saving strategies.” On this news, Marinus’ stock price fell $6.22, or 82.7%, to close at $1.30 per share on April 15, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 8, 2024, Marinus announced several cost cutting measures, including the halting on clinical trial enrollment in the RAISE and RAISE II trials, reduced Company workforce, and operational changes. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it had stopped that Phase 3 Raise II trial. On this news, Marinus’ stock price fell $0.14, or 8.91%, to close at $1.43 per share on May 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

