Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Maris-Tech Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTEK   IL0011789042

MARIS-TECH LTD.

(MTEK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:17 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.8400 USD   +1.14%
08:31aMaris-Tech Completes its Share Repurchase Program
GL
03/21Maris-Tech Launching New Partnership with Art of Logic in Australia to Expand Global Reach of Maris Edge AI- Accelerated Video Solutions
GL
03/21Maris-Tech Ltd. Launches New Partnership with Art of Logic in Australia to Expand Global Reach of Maris Edge Ai-Accelerated Video Solutions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maris-Tech Completes its Share Repurchase Program

04/03/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The company acquired 1.5% of its ordinary shares.

REHOVOT, Israel, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the "Company"), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology with artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration for edge platforms, today announces that its previously announced share repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”) was completed on March 31, 2023.

The Company repurchased 120,715 of its ordinary shares, no par value per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), representing approximately 1.5% of its issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares, at an average price of $0.987 per Ordinary Share.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, radio frequency, datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, homeland security, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

+972-72-2424022
ir@maris-tech.com

 


All news about MARIS-TECH LTD.
08:31aMaris-Tech Completes its Share Repurchase Program
GL
03/21Maris-Tech Launching New Partnership with Art of Logic in Australia to Expand Global Re..
GL
03/21Maris-Tech Ltd. Launches New Partnership with Art of Logic in Australia to Expand Globa..
CI
03/06Maris-Tech Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
03/06Maris Tech : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
03/06Maris-Tech Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/06Maris-Tech Ltd. Enters into Amendment to Loan Facility Agreement Dated May 9, 2021
CI
03/03Maris-Tech Says it has Regained Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
MT
03/03Maris-Tech Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule
GL
03/02Maris-Tech Ltd. Appoints Amitay Weiss as Chairman of the Board, Effective Immediately
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,69 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,72 M 6,72 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,40x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart MARIS-TECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maris-Tech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARIS-TECH LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amitay Weiss Chairman
Naama Shay Falach Avrahamy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIS-TECH LTD.1.20%7
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.9.73%214 109
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.38.33%51 432
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.87.58%49 785
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.11.03%47 917
NOKIA OYJ4.36%27 376
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer