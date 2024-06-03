The advanced video payload ‎for drones will be based on Maris-Tech’s Uranus technology

Rehovot, Israel, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) ("Maris-Tech" or the "Company"), a B2B provider of edge computing artificial intelligence (“AI”) accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced that it has received an order for $225,000 from Aero Sol, a leading military drone manufacturer, for a new video payload solution for drone platforms.

Maris-Tech will provide Aero Sol with an advanced AI-based edge computing solution specially designed for drones, based on its Uranus technology. The product, Uranus-Drones, is a miniature, lightweight, low-power, and mechanically ‎robust solution supporting 4K Ultra High Definition ‎‎(“UHD”) camera, enabling autopilot control and AI ‎applications.‎

Aero Sol is a leading manufacturer in the tactical unmanned aircraft systems (“UAS”) industry, developing military drones with unmatched performance for the defense, homeland security (“HLS”), and aerospace markets. The wide range of military quadcopters are operated from ruggedized ground control stations (“GCS”), designed as military unmanned aerial vehicles (“UAVs”) with rapid deployment capabilities for tactical teams as first responders. The Sentinel drones are turnkey solutions for Intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR).

“Maris Tech provides leading edge solutions drone video payloads. The Uranus-Drones will lead the drones to extreme performance with high level of reliability. We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Aero Sol and enable them to leverage our advanced solutions,” said Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech.

“Aero Sol is thrilled to work with Maris-Tech on this new product and to integrate the Uranus-Drones on our platforms. We are looking forward to further collaboration with Maris-Tech on future products,” said Israel Vaserlauf, CEO of Aero Sol.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the Israeli technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power, and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, homeland security, and communication companies. For more information, visit https:// www.maris-tech.com .

