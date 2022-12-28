Advanced search
    MTEK   IL0011789042

MARIS-TECH LTD.

(MTEK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-28 pm EST
0.9850 USD   +10.46%
04:13pMaris Tech : Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
12/27Sector Update: Tech Stocks Finish Above Tuesday Session Lows
MT
12/27Sector Update: Tech Stocks Adding to 2022 Retreat, Led Lower by Chipmakers
MT
Maris Tech : Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 04:13pm EST
Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On December 28, 2022, Maris-Tech Ltd. (the "Company") convened an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

The Meeting was called for the following purposes:

Proposal No. 1 To re-appoint Kesselman & Kesselman, a member firm of PwC International Limited as the independent auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine their remuneration, until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders;
Proposal No. 2 To re-appoint Mr. Joseph Gottlieb as a Class I director for a three-year term continuing until the Company's 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected and qualified in accordance with the provisions of Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Association or applicable law; and
Proposal No. 3 To appoint Ms. Isabela Marshak as a Class I director for a three-year term continuing until the Company's 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders and until her successor is duly elected and qualified in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Association or applicable law and to approve Ms. Marshak's compensation.

At the Meeting, a quorum was present and the shareholders of the Company approved all agenda items as originally proposed.

This Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the registration statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-262910 ) of the Company, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

Disclaimer

Maris Tech Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 21:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,08 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,82 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,13 M 7,13 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 59,6%
Maris-Tech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARIS-TECH LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Weiss Chairman
Amitay Weiss Independent Director
Naama Shay Falach Avrahamy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIS-TECH LTD.0.00%7
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-25.00%195 258
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.55%42 909
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-17.31%36 320
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.07%26 280
NOKIA OYJ-21.43%26 120