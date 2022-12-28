Maris Tech : Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On December 28, 2022, Maris-Tech Ltd. (the "Company") convened an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

The Meeting was called for the following purposes:

Proposal No. 1 To re-appoint Kesselman & Kesselman, a member firm of PwC International Limited as the independent auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine their remuneration, until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders;

Proposal No. 2 To re-appoint Mr. Joseph Gottlieb as a Class I director for a three-year term continuing until the Company's 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected and qualified in accordance with the provisions of Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Association or applicable law; and

Proposal No. 3 To appoint Ms. Isabela Marshak as a Class I director for a three-year term continuing until the Company's 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders and until her successor is duly elected and qualified in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Association or applicable law and to approve Ms. Marshak's compensation.

At the Meeting, a quorum was present and the shareholders of the Company approved all agenda items as originally proposed.

