Maris is sponsoring the conference and will be exhibiting innovative solutions for autonomous remote platforms

Rehovot, Israel, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of edge AI accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced its participation in the upcoming Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) Counter-UAS Summit in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia (from August 15 to 16, 2023). The Company is sponsoring the event and will be demonstrating innovative, sophisticated technologies for the growing counter-unmanned aerial systems (CUAS) market.

The Counter-UAS Summit is an important event for decision-makers in the field, focusing on evolving trends, challenges and threats presented by [unmanned aircraft systems?] (UAS) on the battlefield, against critical infrastructures, and in the urban environment, and highlighting the growing need for integrated emerging technologies. Maris-Tech will be showcasing its powerful AI-based video analytics technology, enabling real-time, high-quality, and accurate video ‎and AI processing at the edge for object detection, classification, and tracking.‎

“We are looking forward to sponsoring this important conference and the opportunity to demonstrate Maris-Tech’s Edge-AI computing and video streaming solutions for integration on autonomous remote platforms, further strengthening our position in this critical and developing market,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech.

