OPERATIONAL RESULTS SSS*
In a seasonally weaker quarter and still under the effects of low inventory levels, a drop in revenue was observed. The margin presents the expected percentage, as it reflects the period of the year that is traditionally marked by sales.
Net Revenue (R$ MM)
Gross Profit (R$ MM)
EBITDA (R$ MM)
- Same-storesales compatible information
LEVERAGE AND CASH FLOW
Cash flow remained in line with December 2023, even reducing supplier liabilities.
Debt appears temporarily increased, as it holds investment from the main shareholders in commercial notes, showing
their confidence in the company's new strategies.
MAIN
HIGHLIGHTS
HIGHLIGHTS 1Q24
Rollout new
Brand
Positioning
100% of stores in the
new model
11/03/2024
Arrival of new
CEO
Organizational
Restructuring
Simplified and optimized
structure in order to
address and execute the
new strategy
Readjustment
of Financial
Products and
Services
Reassessment of the portfolio in order to adapt to the new customer profile.
Significant reduction
In SG&A and other operating expenses
-35.8% in expenses vs 1Q2023
+87.7%
increase in Marisa card issuance (1Q24 x 1Q23)
Issuance of new cards
(Credsystem).
REORGANIZATION AND RESTRUCTURING OF MARISA
Execution of the strategy, which aims to reposition the brand
and return to its original DNA
A major route adjustment was defined and tested to enhance the brand as quickly as possible. The decision was made to return the brand to its DNA, aimed at class C, the reference audience for our physical penetration. Focus and efforts were channeled into rolling out 100% of the store network in terms of the new layout and visual communication.
Important reduction in SG&A expenses
Review of the cost structure to optimize resources and enhance assets and revenues. Implementation of committees for spot management.
Reorganization of the Marisa team
An important strategic move was made in leadership, starting with the Chief Executive Officer who arrived with vast experience in fashion retail and with important knowledge in management, leadership and focus on results. There was also a review at the first level, simplifying and repositioning the teams, aiming to improve processes and bring them closer together.
EXECUTION OF "COMMERCIAL REPOSITIONING" IN THE STORES
Former store Layout
Family area at the store entrance:
Inviting showcases
presence of lower prices
FAMILY AREA AT THE STORE ENTRANCE Exhibition selected from the main sectors, presenting lowest prices -14% increase in revenue.
INVESTMENT IN CHILDREN
Sector emerged after presentation at the entrance and grew above average Marisa (increase of 7 p.p. in sales).
NEW STORE-WIDE PRICE PYRAMID
First price categories stand out and grow (+15%) in sales.
Wall with fashion information to keep aspirational
More sticky and eye-catching communication
CUSTOMER PERCEPTION (PILOT STORES)
After implementing the pilot actions, we carried out a survey with customers who visited one of our stores. The results showed a significant improvement in all attributes evaluated*
EASE OF FINDING
+13%
CLOTHING STYLE
+8%
SHOWCASE
+19%
PRODUCTS
PRICES
+14%
DISCOUNT
+12%
PRODUCT VARIETY
+7%
CASH SERVICE
+14%
STORE ORGANIZATION +11%
GENERAL SERVICE
+7%
Attributes related to organization and price were highlighted in customers perceptions.
"Lots of offers in the
"Better organization"
"Change in store displays,
"It is well stocked with
fashion style and prices
store"
merchandise."
are good."
Fonte: Pesquisa Interna
RESULTS OF NEW STORE MODEL
Some regions already reflect the changes and show sales growth compared to the Marisa total.
North
Northeast
Middle-West
Taking a look at the first 20 stores implemented, there has already been a positive impact and an increase in the customer base (whether new, recurring or repurchase):
