Execution of the strategy, which aims to reposition the brand

and return to its original DNA

A major route adjustment was defined and tested to enhance the brand as quickly as possible. The decision was made to return the brand to its DNA, aimed at class C, the reference audience for our physical penetration. Focus and efforts were channeled into rolling out 100% of the store network in terms of the new layout and visual communication.

Important reduction in SG&A expenses

Review of the cost structure to optimize resources and enhance assets and revenues. Implementation of committees for spot management.

Reorganization of the Marisa team

An important strategic move was made in leadership, starting with the Chief Executive Officer who arrived with vast experience in fashion retail and with important knowledge in management, leadership and focus on results. There was also a review at the first level, simplifying and repositioning the teams, aiming to improve processes and bring them closer together.