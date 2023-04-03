Advanced search
    AMAR3   BRAMARACNOR4

MARISA LOJAS S.A.

(AMAR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:43:18 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.5900 BRL   -7.81%
01:46pMarisa Lojas S A : 4Q22 Conference Call Presentation
PU
03/31Marisa Lojas S A : | Earnings Release 4Q22
PU
03/23Marisa Lojas S A : Fato Relevante
PU
Marisa Lojas S A : 4Q22 Conference Call Presentation

04/03/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
MARISA LOJAS

Earnings 4Q22 and 2022

Follow our videoconference

April 3, 2023 | 1pm (ET) / 14h (BR)

Access link: https://ri.marisa.com.br/#

Webinar ID: 837 6426 5062

74-year history of a brand popularly known as "De Mulher para Mulher" (from woman to woman)

Marisa's wide exposure in the market attracts around #6 million visitors every month to the stores, thus creating a relevant opportunity to cross-sell other products

Marisa receives and average of #6 million visitors per month, or 55% of total visitors in the shopping malls we have stores

Shopping

9.98

Rua

6.31

Total

5.20

5.12

Jan Fev Mar Abr Mai Jun Jul Ago Set Out Nov Dez

Retail annual revenues: R$2.7 billion, being R$ 872 million financed by Mbank

Mbank card: #1.3 million active cards

Loans to individuals: +R $10 million every month

Insurance sales: R$ 88 million/year and active base of #606 thousand clients

Credit card annual fees: R$38

million/year

Our clients are predominantly women of all ages, around 54% with average income between R$3K and R$5K/month and 57% live in the Southeast region of Brazil

Acima de R$5K De R$4K a R$5K de R$3K a 4K De R$2K a R$3K De R$1K a R$2K

Income

2,0%

19,0%

34,6%

8,6%

35,9%

18-24

25-29

30-34

35-39

40-44

45-49

50-54

55-59

60-64

65+

Age

11,30%

10,29%

9,57%

10,69%

12,12%

10,96%

10,02%

8,70%

6,65%

9,70%

Region of the Country

CO

6,6%

Nordeste

14,0%

Norte

8,3%

Sul

14,2%

Sudeste

57,0%

Feminino

Masculino

Sem identificação

Gender

73,7%

14,5%

11,9%

COMMERCIAL RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

First step successfully concluded

  • Initiated in 2021, the transformation of the commercial area aims at reshaping product sourcing, logistics, style and product collections
  • We managed to reduce inventory level in ~30% and avoid major markdowns
  • In 2022, we reviewed our pricing structure as to better show our brand positioning and improve our sourcing model
  • The results achieved are even more expressive, considering the competition who manages to dodge taxes (R$ 8 billion in 2022)

Disclaimer

Marisa Lojas SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
