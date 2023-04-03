|
Marisa Lojas S A : 4Q22 Conference Call Presentation
MARISA LOJAS
Earnings 4Q22 and 2022
74-year history of a brand popularly known as "De Mulher para Mulher" (from woman to woman)
Marisa's wide exposure in the market attracts around #6 million visitors every month to the stores, thus creating a relevant opportunity to cross-sell other products
Marisa receives and average of #6 million visitors per month, or 55% of total visitors in the shopping malls we have stores
Jan Fev Mar Abr Mai Jun Jul Ago Set Out Nov Dez
Retail annual revenues: R$2.7 billion, being R$ 872 million financed by Mbank
Mbank card: #1.3 million active cards
Loans to individuals: +R $10 million every month
Insurance sales: R$ 88 million/year and active base of #606 thousand clients
Credit card annual fees: R$38
million/year
Our clients are predominantly women of all ages, around 54% with average income between R$3K and R$5K/month and 57% live in the Southeast region of Brazil
Acima de R$5K De R$4K a R$5K de R$3K a 4K De R$2K a R$3K De R$1K a R$2K
Income
2,0%
19,0%
34,6%
8,6%
35,9%
18-24
25-29
30-34
35-39
40-44
45-49
50-54
55-59
60-64
65+
Age
11,30%
10,29%
9,57%
10,69%
12,12%
10,96%
10,02%
8,70%
6,65%
9,70%
|
|
Region of the Country
|
CO
|
|
6,6%
|
Nordeste
|
14,0%
|
Norte
|
8,3%
|
Sul
|
14,2%
|
Sudeste
|
57,0%
|
|
Feminino
Masculino
Sem identificação
COMMERCIAL RESTRUCTURING PROCESS
First step successfully concluded
-
Initiated in 2021, the transformation of the commercial area aims at reshaping product sourcing, logistics, style and product collections
-
We managed to reduce inventory level in ~30% and avoid major markdowns
-
In 2022, we reviewed our pricing structure as to better show our brand positioning and improve our sourcing model
-
The results achieved are even more expressive, considering the competition who manages to dodge taxes (R$ 8 billion in 2022)
