Marisa Lojas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

08/22/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Interim Financial Information

Marisa Lojas S.A. and Subsidiaries

June 30, 2022

with Independent Auditor's Review Report

Marisa Lojas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim financial information

June 30, 2022

Contents

Independent auditor's review report on interim financial information

Interim financial information

Statements of financial position

Statements of profit or loss

Statements of comprehensive income (loss)

Statements of changes in equity

Statements of cash flows

Statements of value added

Notes to interim financial information

São Paulo Corporate Towers

Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1,909

Vila Nova Conceição

04543-011 - São Paulo - SP - Brasil

Tel: +55 11 2573-3000 ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the rules issued by Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR)

Independent auditor's review report on interim financial statements

The Shareholders and Officers

Marisa Lojas S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Marisa Lojas S.A ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, comprising the statement of financial position as of June 30, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss and of comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods the ended, and of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the Federal Accounting Counsel ("CFC") and International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), respectively, as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this individual and consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Uma empresa-membro da Ernst & Young Global Limited

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the Quarterly Information Form referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Other matters

Statements of value added

The abovementioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, prepared under Company's Management responsibility and presented as supplementary information by IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that they were not prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the overall individual and consolidated interim financial information.

São Paulo, August 11, 2022.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP034519/O-6

Patricia Nakano Ferreira

Accountant CRC-1SP234620/O-4

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the rules issued by Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR)

Marisa Lojas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Statements of financial position

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais - R$)

Individual

Consolidated

Note

06/30/2022

12/31/2021

06/30/2022

12/31/2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6.2

38,879

49,443

255,968

261,974

Marketable securities

6.4

29,187

31,085

29,187

31,085

Financial instruments

-

3,367

-

3,367

Trade accounts receivable

7.2

274,264

379,960

816,692

860,755

Inventories

8.2

373,708

369,329

373,708

369,329

Related parties

11.2

17,908

26,710

-

-

Taxes recoverable

9.2

149,084

143,318

197,757

187,258

Other current assets

37,155

25,847

65,602

63,540

Total current assets

920,185

1,029,059

1,738,914

1,777,308

Noncurrent assets

Marketable securities

6.4

34,867

38,740

41,649

45,693

Taxes recoverable

9.2

566,451

584,651

616,462

638,297

Other noncurrent assets

32.5

985

1,103

2,699

3,496

Deferred income and social contribution taxes

10.3

-

-

102,288

69,482

Judicial deposits

20.2

104,879

100,970

137,987

134,024

Total noncurrent assets

707,182

725,464

901,085

890,992

Investments

12.2

378,006

389,007

-

-

Right-of-use asset

14.2

749,738

525,587

749,785

525,616

Property and equipment

13.2

101,352

112,114

103,635

113,188

Intangible assets

13.4

110,583

101,909

123,668

116,081

Total noncurrent assets

2,046,861

1,854,081

1,878,173

1,645,877

Total assets

2,967,046

2,883,140

3,617,087

3,423,185

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marisa Lojas SA published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 600 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 -69,7 M -13,5 M -13,5 M
Net Debt 2022 674 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 853 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,8%
