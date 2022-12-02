Marisa Lojas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

São Paulo Corporate Towers

Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1.909

Vila Nova Conceição

04543-011 - São Paulo - SP - Brasil

Tel: +55 11 2573-3000 ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the rules issued by Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR)

Independent auditor's report on review of interim financial statements

The Shareholders and Officers

Marisa Lojas S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Marisa Lojas S.A ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, comprising the statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss and of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods the ended, and of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the Federal Accounting Counsel ("CFC") and International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), respectively, as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this individual and consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

1

Uma empresa-membro da Ernst & Young Global Limited

Classificação Pública