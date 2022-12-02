Marisa Lojas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Statements of financial position............................................................................................................
Statements of profit or loss ..................................................................................................................
Statements of comprehensive income (loss)........................................................................................
Statements of changes in equity ..........................................................................................................
Statements of cash flows .....................................................................................................................
Statements of value added ..................................................................................................................
Notes to interim financial information .................................................................................................
São Paulo Corporate Towers
Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1.909
Vila Nova Conceição
04543-011 - São Paulo - SP - Brasil
Tel: +55 11 2573-3000 ey.com.br
A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the rules issued by Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR)
Independent auditor's report on review of interim financial statements
The Shareholders and Officers
Marisa Lojas S.A.
São Paulo - SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Marisa Lojas S.A ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, comprising the statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss and of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods the ended, and of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the Federal Accounting Counsel ("CFC") and International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), respectively, as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this individual and consolidated interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the Quarterly Information Form referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
Other matters
Statements of value added
The abovementioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, prepared under Company's Management responsibility and presented as supplementary information by IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that they were not prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the overall individual and consolidated interim financial information.
São Paulo, November 10, 2022.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S.
CRC-2SP034519/O-6
Patricia Nakano Ferreira
Accountant CRC-1SP234620/O-4
A free translation from Portuguese into English of Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the rules issued by Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR)
Marisa Lojas S.A. and Subsidiaries
Statements of financial position
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais - R$)
Individual
Consolidated
Note
09/30/2022
12/31/2021
09/30/2022
12/31/2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6.2
17,818
49,443
183,281
261,974
Marketable securities
6.4
32,996
31,085
32,996
31,085
Financial instruments
537
3,367
537
3,367
Trade accounts receivable
7.2
197,106
379,960
732,572
860,755
Inventories
8.2
420,376
369,329
420,376
369,329
Related parties
11.2
17,109
26,710
-
-
Taxes recoverable
9.2
169,149
143,318
218,199
187,258
Other current assets
32.5
32,861
25,847
55,555
63,540
Total current assets
887,952
1,029,059
1,643,516
1,777,308
Noncurrent assets
Trade accounts receivable
7.2
19,953
-
19,953
-
Marketable securities
6.4
32,294
38,740
39,082
45,693
Taxes recoverable
9.2
555,672
584,651
601,520
638,297
Other noncurrent assets
32.5
1,006
1,103
2,578
3,496
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
10.3
-
-
122,682
69,482
Judicial deposits
20.2
108,995
100,970
141,877
134,024
Total noncurrent assets
717,920
725,464
927,692
890,992
Investments
12.2
362,313
389,007
-
-
Right-of-use asset
14.2
786,916
525,587
787,061
525,616
Property and equipment
13.2
93,765
112,114
96,934
113,188
Intangible assets
13.4
115,170
101,909
127,785
116,081
Total noncurrent assets
2,076,084
1,854,081
1,939,472
1,645,877
Total assets
2,964,036
2,883,140
3,582,988
3,423,185
