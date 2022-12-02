Advanced search
    AMAR3   BRAMARACNOR4

MARISA LOJAS S.A.

(AMAR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-02 pm EST
1.420 BRL    0.00%
Transcript : Marisa Lojas S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
Marisa Lojas S A : 3Q22 Conference Call Presentation
PU
Marisa Lojas S A : | Earnings Release 3Q22
PU
Marisa Lojas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

12/02/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Interim Financial Information

Marisa Lojas S.A. and Subsidiaries

September 30, 2022

with Independent Auditor's Review Report

Classificação Pública

Marisa Lojas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim financial information

September 30, 2022

Contents

Independent auditor's review report on interim financial information

Interim financial information

Statements of financial position............................................................................................................

Statements of profit or loss ..................................................................................................................

Statements of comprehensive income (loss)........................................................................................

Statements of changes in equity ..........................................................................................................

Statements of cash flows .....................................................................................................................

Statements of value added ..................................................................................................................

Notes to interim financial information .................................................................................................

Classificação Pública

São Paulo Corporate Towers

Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1.909

Vila Nova Conceição

04543-011 - São Paulo - SP - Brasil

Tel: +55 11 2573-3000 ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the rules issued by Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR)

Independent auditor's report on review of interim financial statements

The Shareholders and Officers

Marisa Lojas S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Marisa Lojas S.A ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, comprising the statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss and of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods the ended, and of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the Federal Accounting Counsel ("CFC") and International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), respectively, as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this individual and consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Uma empresa-membro da Ernst & Young Global Limited

Classificação Pública

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the Quarterly Information Form referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Other matters

Statements of value added

The abovementioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, prepared under Company's Management responsibility and presented as supplementary information by IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that they were not prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the overall individual and consolidated interim financial information.

São Paulo, November 10, 2022.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP034519/O-6

Patricia Nakano Ferreira

Accountant CRC-1SP234620/O-4

Classificação Pública

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the rules issued by Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR)

Marisa Lojas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Statements of financial position

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais - R$)

Individual

Consolidated

Note

09/30/2022

12/31/2021

09/30/2022

12/31/2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6.2

17,818

49,443

183,281

261,974

Marketable securities

6.4

32,996

31,085

32,996

31,085

Financial instruments

537

3,367

537

3,367

Trade accounts receivable

7.2

197,106

379,960

732,572

860,755

Inventories

8.2

420,376

369,329

420,376

369,329

Related parties

11.2

17,109

26,710

-

-

Taxes recoverable

9.2

169,149

143,318

218,199

187,258

Other current assets

32.5

32,861

25,847

55,555

63,540

Total current assets

887,952

1,029,059

1,643,516

1,777,308

Noncurrent assets

Trade accounts receivable

7.2

19,953

-

19,953

-

Marketable securities

6.4

32,294

38,740

39,082

45,693

Taxes recoverable

9.2

555,672

584,651

601,520

638,297

Other noncurrent assets

32.5

1,006

1,103

2,578

3,496

Deferred income and social contribution taxes

10.3

-

-

122,682

69,482

Judicial deposits

20.2

108,995

100,970

141,877

134,024

Total noncurrent assets

717,920

725,464

927,692

890,992

Investments

12.2

362,313

389,007

-

-

Right-of-use asset

14.2

786,916

525,587

787,061

525,616

Property and equipment

13.2

93,765

112,114

96,934

113,188

Intangible assets

13.4

115,170

101,909

127,785

116,081

Total noncurrent assets

2,076,084

1,854,081

1,939,472

1,645,877

Total assets

2,964,036

2,883,140

3,582,988

3,423,185

3

Classificação Pública

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marisa Lojas SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 22:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
