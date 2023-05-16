Marisa Lojas S A : | Earnings Release 1Q23

NOTE: The managerial Income Statement analyzed in this release considers the reclassification of certain entries in relation to the Income Statement in accordance with IFRS accounting. Such reclassifications are explained throughout this document.

The adjustments applied to the EBITDA and Net Income calculations in 1Q22 and 1Q23 are due to events considered non- operating and

The 1Q22 Income Statement (Income Statement) - prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and revised by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes - was restated, in order to correct certain entries.

São Paulo, May 15th, 2023 - Marisa Lojas S.A. ("Marisa" or "Company") - (B3: AMAR3; Bloomberg: AMAR3:BZ), one of Brazil's largest women/intimate apparel fashion retailer, announces its results for the 1st quarter of 2023 (1Q23). The Company's information, unless otherwise indicated, is based on consolidated figures, in millions of Reais, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and revised by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes.

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

The Company's 2023 first quarter results show positive numbers in the retail operation, notably in revenue and gross margin, despite the adverse macroeconomic scenario with retracted consumption, illegal imports not being properly taxed, high real interest rates and working capital constraints, highlighting the resilience and strength of the brand. On the other hand, the negative impact of higher delinquency rates and funding costs on our financial operation remain, although it is already getting back on track.

In our Retail operation, the pricing and inventory management strategy was successful in this first quarter. Through the markdown on slow turnover products and transfer of inventory between certain stores, we attempted to accelerate sales of the winter collection and prioritize revenue generation, without harming the gross margin. The solid partnership with our suppliers

in some cases impacted by the credit limit cuts in the banking system - has allowed us to maintain incoming fast turnover products and readjust the sales mix in relation to demand, including for the upcoming Mother's Day and Valentine's Day. We are closely monitoring the evolution of the federal government's initiatives for the retail sector in Brazil, which aim to curb unfair competition and re-establish tax equality.

The capitalization and restructuring plan for our financial services segment already show their first positive impacts, due to the now stricter criteria for granting consumer credit adopted as of this first quarter. It is important to highlight the comparison basis of results: in 1Q22 credit operations faced an expansion scenario, while at the beginning of 2023 the scenario was one of containment. Results are still negative essentially due to increases in funding costs and provisions for delinquency combined with lower planned production. The adoption of stricter credit criteria and reinforcement of the collections structure, among other actions, were part of the initial and emergency actions stage. The capitalization and the beginning of the corporate and managerial restructuring implementation of our financial services will support the continuity of the process, focused on SG&A reduction, as well as on the stabilization and general security of the platform.

We have taken assertive and relevant steps in implementing the Company's cash generation and profitability recovery plan, initiated in February 2023, and have already disclosed to shareholders and the market in general:

Operational Efficiency Program: (i) we have already closed 25 unprofitable stores between March and April, out of the total of 91 planned, which, combined, will ensure an estimated R$ 62 million increase in EBITDA on a recurring annual basis; (ii) the payment renegotiation process with our suppliers and property owners, marked by a strong partnerships, has already reached the significant marks of approximately 90% with suppliers and 65% with property owners; Monetization of assets: (i) we have already announced the tax credit rights sale with a face value of R$ 380 million, for an upfront of amount of R$100.1 million and a variable value linked to the achievement of certain metrics. We expect to reach the first closing stage of the transaction in May; and (ii) we are at an advanced stage of negotiating new opportunities for the sale of different co-products over our store counters. Capital Structure Optimization: in April, the Central Bank approved Mbank's restructuring plan which our controlling shareholders have enabled - through the subscription of Marisa Lojas' debentures - contributing R$90 million to our subsidiary M Pagamentos's capital.

In addition, in early May, our Board of Directors approved an organizational and corporate governance restructuring, which included (i) the merger of two Board advisory committees and the creation of the Strategy, Turnaround and Finance Committee, as well as a committee to oversee MBank; (ii) election of a new independent Board member; (iii) the separation of the Commercial from the Operations department, the latter of which will be led by an in-house executive; and (iv) creation of a General and Administrative Expenses Optimization Program, which targets a R$50 million expense reduction per year, to be implemented in parallel with the Operational Efficiency Program, already underway.

In May, we elected an independent member to Marisa's Board of Directors, reaffirming our permanent commitment to increasing the participation of women in all leadership positions at the Company, valuing the benefits that diversity brings to the corporate world and society.

We are confident in the Company's and our employees' ability to overcome the challenges that arise and we have sought to be absolutely transparent with all our partners. The responsiveness increases our confidence that it will be possible to execute the outlined plan and place Marisa at the expected and deserved level of generating sustainable value for all its stakeholders. We appreciate everyone's trust and partnership.

João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista

CEO