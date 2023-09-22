MARISA LOJAS S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ/MF nº 61.189.288/0001-89
FATO RELEVANTE
GRUPAMENTO DE AÇÕES
A MARISA LOJAS S.A. ("Companhia"), em atendimento ao disposto na Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976 ("Lei das Sociedades por Ações"), e na Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") nº 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021 ("Resolução CVM 44"), comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia realizada nesta data ("Assembleia"), foi aprovado o grupamento da totalidade das atuais 342.842.912 (trezentos e quarenta e dois milhões, oitocentas e quarenta e duas mil, novecentas e doze) ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia na proporção de 5 (cinco) ações ordinárias para formar 1 (uma) nova ação ordinária, todas nominativas, escriturais e sem valor nominal, sem alteração do capital social ("Grupamento").
Objetivo
O Grupamento tem como objetivo o enquadramento da cotação das ações de emissão da Companhia em valor igual ou superior a R$ 1,00 (um real) por unidade, conforme exigido no item 5.2.(f) do Regulamento para Listagem de Emissores e Admissão à Negociação de Valores Mobiliários ("Regulamento de Listagem") e dos itens 5.1.2(vi) e 5.2 do Manual do Emissor da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" e "Manual do Emissor", respectivamente).
A administração da Companhia entende que o Grupamento proporcionará a adequação do valor de negociação das ações em face ao mercado de valores mobiliários brasileiro, bem como favorecerá a liquidez e dispersão das ações da Companhia no mercado secundário.
Fator do Grupamento
O Grupamento será realizado na proporção de 5:1, de forma que cada lote de 5 (cinco) ações ordinárias será agrupado em 1 (uma) única ação ordinária.
Capital social da Companhia
O Grupamento será realizado de modo a não alterar a participação proporcional dos acionistas no capital social da Companhia, sendo certo que todos os direitos patrimoniais e políticos das suas ações lhes serão assegurados.
Período para livre ajuste
Em razão da aprovação do Grupamento, a Companhia vem informar aos acionistas que, a partir do dia 25 de setembro de 2023, inclusive, fica aberto o prazo de 30 (trinta) dias, até o dia 24 de outubro de 2023, inclusive, para que os acionistas possam ajustar suas posições de ações, em lotes múltiplos de 5 (cinco) ações. Os ajustes na posição acionária deverão ser realizados pelos próprios acionistas, à seu exclusivo critério, por meio de negociações privadas ou por meio de sociedades corretoras de sua livre escolha autorizadas a operar pela B3 ("Período para Livre
Ajuste").
Procedimento adotado para a venda das frações
O Grupamento será efetuado sempre em números inteiros. Transcorrido o Período para Livre Ajuste, eventuais sobras decorrentes das frações de ações serão separadas, agrupadas em números inteiros e vendidas em leilão a ser realizado na B3 e o valor líquido apurado da venda
será disponibilizado e rateado entre os titulares das frações agrupadas, na proporção das respectivas frações, em data a ser informada oportunamente.
Demais informações sobre o leilão das frações, bem como forma e data da disponibilização do recurso resultante de leilão das frações, serão oportunamente divulgados pela Companhia aos acionistas e ao mercado, após o prazo do Período de Livre Ajuste. As ações serão liberadas para negociação "ex-grupamento" a partir de 25 de outubro de 2023.
A Companhia manterá seus acionistas e o mercado informados sobre o andamento do Grupamento, assunto objeto deste Fato Relevante, na forma e nos prazos estabelecidos pela legislação aplicável.
São Paulo, 22 de setembro de 2023
João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista
Diretor Presidente e de Relações com Investidores
MARISA LOJAS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ/MF nº 61.189.288/0001-89
MATERIAL FACT
REVERSE SHARE SPLIT
MARISA LOJAS S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 6,404, of 15 of December 1976 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and in Resolution of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") No. 44, of August 23, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date ("EGM"), the reverse share split of all current 342,842,912 (three hundred and forty-two million, eight hundred and forty-two thousand, nine hundred and twelve) common shares issued by the Company in the proportion of 5 (five) common shares to form 1 (one) new common share, all registered, book-entry and nominative with no par value, without changing the share capital ("Reverse Split").
Purpose
The purpose of the Reverse Split is to adjust the price of the shares issued by the Company to a value equal to or greater than R$ 1.00 (one real) per share, as required by item 5.2.(f) of the Regulations for the Listing of Issuers and Admission to Trading of Securities ("Listing Regulations") and items 5.1.2(vi) and 5.2 of the Issuer Manual of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" and "Issuer Manual", respectively).
The Company's management believes that the Reverse Split will adjust the trading price of the shares in relation to the Brazilian securities market, as well as improving the liquidity and dispersal of the Company's shares in the secondary market.
Consolidation Ratio
The Reverse Split will be implemented at a ratio of 5:1, so that each lot of 5 (five) ordinary shares will be consolidated into 1 (one) ordinary share.
Company's Share Capital
The Reverse Share Split will be implemented in such a way as not to alter the proportional participation of the shareholders in the Company's share capital, and it is certain that they will be guaranteed all the patrimonial and political rights of their shares.
Period for free adjustment
Due to the approval of the Reverse Split, the Company hereby informs its shareholders that, as of September 25, 2023, inclusive, a period of 30 (thirty) days is granted, until October 24, 2023, inclusive, for shareholders to adjust their share positions, in multiple lots of 5 (five) shares. Adjustments to the shareholding position must be made by the shareholders themselves, at their sole discretion, through private negotiations or through brokerage firms of their free choice authorized to operate by B3 ("Period for Free Adjustment").
Procedure adopted for the sale of shares' fraction
The Reverse Split will always be implemented in whole numbers. Once the Period for Free Adjustment has ended, any remaining fractions of shares will be separated, grouped into whole numbers and sold in an auction to be held at B3 and the net amount calculated from the sale will
be made available and apportioned among the holders of the grouped fractions, in proportion to the respective fractions, on a date to be informed in due course.
Further information on the auction of the fractions, as well as the form and date of the release of the funds resulting from the auction of the fractions, will be disclosed in due course by the Company to the shareholders and the market, after the Free Adjustment Period. The shares will be released for trading "ex-reverse split" as of October 25, 2023.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of the progress of the Consolidation of Shares, the subject of this Material Fact, in the manner and within the time limits established by the applicable legislation.
São Paulo, September 22, 2023
João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer
