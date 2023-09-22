MARISA LOJAS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 61.189.288/0001-89

MATERIAL FACT

REVERSE SHARE SPLIT

MARISA LOJAS S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 6,404, of 15 of December 1976 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and in Resolution of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") No. 44, of August 23, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date ("EGM"), the reverse share split of all current 342,842,912 (three hundred and forty-two million, eight hundred and forty-two thousand, nine hundred and twelve) common shares issued by the Company in the proportion of 5 (five) common shares to form 1 (one) new common share, all registered, book-entry and nominative with no par value, without changing the share capital ("Reverse Split").

Purpose

The purpose of the Reverse Split is to adjust the price of the shares issued by the Company to a value equal to or greater than R$ 1.00 (one real) per share, as required by item 5.2.(f) of the Regulations for the Listing of Issuers and Admission to Trading of Securities ("Listing Regulations") and items 5.1.2(vi) and 5.2 of the Issuer Manual of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" and "Issuer Manual", respectively).

The Company's management believes that the Reverse Split will adjust the trading price of the shares in relation to the Brazilian securities market, as well as improving the liquidity and dispersal of the Company's shares in the secondary market.

Consolidation Ratio

The Reverse Split will be implemented at a ratio of 5:1, so that each lot of 5 (five) ordinary shares will be consolidated into 1 (one) ordinary share.

Company's Share Capital

The Reverse Share Split will be implemented in such a way as not to alter the proportional participation of the shareholders in the Company's share capital, and it is certain that they will be guaranteed all the patrimonial and political rights of their shares.

Period for free adjustment

Due to the approval of the Reverse Split, the Company hereby informs its shareholders that, as of September 25, 2023, inclusive, a period of 30 (thirty) days is granted, until October 24, 2023, inclusive, for shareholders to adjust their share positions, in multiple lots of 5 (five) shares. Adjustments to the shareholding position must be made by the shareholders themselves, at their sole discretion, through private negotiations or through brokerage firms of their free choice authorized to operate by B3 ("Period for Free Adjustment").

Procedure adopted for the sale of shares' fraction

The Reverse Split will always be implemented in whole numbers. Once the Period for Free Adjustment has ended, any remaining fractions of shares will be separated, grouped into whole numbers and sold in an auction to be held at B3 and the net amount calculated from the sale will